“Miles Bridges time to learn Mongolian”: Fans sound off on former WNBA No.1 draft pick as potential Hornets head coach

With the Charlotte Hornets continuing to be in search of their next head coach after this season, former WNBA No.1 pick Lindsey Harding is scheduled for an interview regarding the position. Following Steve Clifford's decision to step down from the job, making this season his tenure with the team, Harding could just be the new voice that the franchise is desperately in need of.

Harding is the head coach of the NBA G League's Stockton Kings team, where she has confidently thrived. Additionally, the former WNBA guard won the NBA G League Coach of the Year award for a G League-best record of 24-10, making her the first woman to win this award.

Given her impressive track record, she is primed to be one of the strongest candidates for the Charlotte Hornets head coach position. However, some NBA fans are not too fond of this development as they shared their reactions on X.

"Miles Bridges time to learn Mongolian."

"With Miles Bridges in that organization?" said one fan.

"They might as well make history because that franchise ain't doing s*** else anytime soon," the fan posted.

"Not even God can save that team," the fan posted.

The fans pointed to being displeased with the idea of Lindsey Harding coaching an NBA team that features Miles Bridges on the roster. The Hornets forward is known for facing domestic violence charges back on Oct. 6, 2023, which resulted in a 30-game suspension from the league.

Moreover, some of the NBA fans were pessimistic about the news as they don't see the former WNBA No.1 pick being enough to change the culture of the Charlotte Hornets franchise, considering the kind of energy present in their locker room.

Former WNBA No.1 pick talked about what it would entail if she was to become an NBA coach one day

Speaking with Yahoo Sports' Callie Lawson-Freeman, 2007 WNBA No. 1 pick Lindsey Harding made it clear that there is no straight or clear path to becoming a basketball coach.

"You see men who played at the highest level become a coach," Harding said."You see men who have never played or came from the video room become head coaches. There is no path. ... for a Black woman to be in front of the bench — that's a whole new kind of path there. Then just to be a woman in general, to be a head coach [it's different]."

She is aware of the challenges ahead of her journey, but has not made any excuses for herself as she continues to thrive in any situation she is placed in. Coaching is no easy feat to accomplish, but for an NBA team who are in serious need of a culture change, 2007 WNBA All-Rookie Team Lindsey Harding might just be what the Charlotte Hornets are looking for.