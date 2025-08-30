Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 30 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx battled the Connecticut Sun on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The league-leading Lynx (30-8) look to bounce back from their 93-79 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday. The loss was just Minnesota's second home defeat. The Lynx are 18-2 at Target Center.

Meanwhile, the Sun, which have the WNBA's third-worst record (10-28), aim for a second straight win. Connecticut is already eliminated from playoff contention.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Marina Mabrey 9 4 1 1 0 1 0 4-7 1-3 0-0 -10 Aneesah Morrow 0 6 0 1 0 1 0 0-5 0-0 0-0 -11 Tina Charles 8 5 1 2 0 0 0 4-7 0-0 0-0 -6 Leïla Lacan 6 1 3 1 0 3 1 3-10 0-2 0-0 -9 Lindsay Allen 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Saniya Rivers 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 1-5 0-1 0-0 -5 Aaliyah Edwards 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Mamignan Touré 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Haley Peters 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Bria Hartley DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rayah Marshall DNP - - - - - - - - - - Olivia Nelson-Ododa DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleto n 0 2 1 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 8 Napheesa Collier 6 4 2 0 1 0 2 2-4 0-0 2-2 4 Alanna Smith 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 3-6 2-4 0-2 8 Kayla McBride 6 0 2 0 1 0 0 2-6 2-6 0-0 4 Courtney Williams 11 5 1 0 0 1 0 4-6 3-3 0-0 12 DiJonai Carrington 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 1-3 0-1 2-2 5 Jessica Shepard 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 5 Natisha Hiedeman 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 2-4 0-1 1-2 10 Maria Kliundikova 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 9 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun game summary

The Minnesota Lynx had a 21-19 lead over the Connecticut Sun at the end of the opening quarter. Alanna Smith scored eight points for the Lynx, while Marina Mabrey had seven points to lead the Sun.

Minnesota outscored Connecticut 21-10 in the second quarter and held a 42-29 lead at halftime. Courtney Williams led the Lynx in the first half with 11 points and five rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride added six points apiece.

Mabrey led the Sun with nine points and four rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting in the first half. Tina Charles chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

Both teams return to action on Monday. Minnesota will host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, while Connecticut will face the visiting Atlanta Dream.

