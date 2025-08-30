  • home icon
Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 30 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 30, 2025 23:55 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Lynx battled the Connecticut Sun on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The league-leading Lynx (30-8) look to bounce back from their 93-79 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday. The loss was just Minnesota's second home defeat. The Lynx are 18-2 at Target Center.

Meanwhile, the Sun, which have the WNBA's third-worst record (10-28), aim for a second straight win. Connecticut is already eliminated from playoff contention.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Marina Mabrey94110104-71-30-0-10
Aneesah Morrow06010100-50-00-0-11
Tina Charles85120004-70-00-0-6
Leïla Lacan61310313-100-20-0-9
Lindsay Allen22000201-10-00-0-6
Saniya Rivers21010101-50-10-0-5
Aaliyah Edwards01100100-10-00-0-3
Mamignan Touré21000001-10-00-0-9
Haley Peters04000000-20-10-0-6
Bria HartleyDNP----------
Rayah MarshallDNP----------
Olivia Nelson-OdodaDNP----------
Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton02111000-10-00-08
Napheesa Collier64201022-40-02-24
Alanna Smith80100013-62-40-28
Kayla McBride60201002-62-60-04
Courtney Williams115100104-63-30-012
DiJonai Carrington40001001-30-12-25
Jessica Shepard22100000-00-02-25
Natisha Hiedeman51100112-40-11-210
Maria Kliundikova01111010-00-00-09
Anastasiia Olairi KosuDNP----------
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun game summary

The Minnesota Lynx had a 21-19 lead over the Connecticut Sun at the end of the opening quarter. Alanna Smith scored eight points for the Lynx, while Marina Mabrey had seven points to lead the Sun.

Minnesota outscored Connecticut 21-10 in the second quarter and held a 42-29 lead at halftime. Courtney Williams led the Lynx in the first half with 11 points and five rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride added six points apiece.

Mabrey led the Sun with nine points and four rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting in the first half. Tina Charles chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

Both teams return to action on Monday. Minnesota will host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, while Connecticut will face the visiting Atlanta Dream.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

