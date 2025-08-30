Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 30 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Minnesota Lynx battled the Connecticut Sun on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The league-leading Lynx (30-8) look to bounce back from their 93-79 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday. The loss was just Minnesota's second home defeat. The Lynx are 18-2 at Target Center.
Meanwhile, the Sun, which have the WNBA's third-worst record (10-28), aim for a second straight win. Connecticut is already eliminated from playoff contention.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun player stats and box score
Connecticut Sun player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Marina Mabrey
9
4
1
1
0
1
0
4-7
1-3
0-0
-10
Aneesah Morrow
0
6
0
1
0
1
0
0-5
0-0
0-0
-11
Tina Charles
8
5
1
2
0
0
0
4-7
0-0
0-0
-6
Leïla Lacan
6
1
3
1
0
3
1
3-10
0-2
0-0
-9
Lindsay Allen
2
2
0
0
0
2
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
-6
Saniya Rivers
2
1
0
1
0
1
0
1-5
0-1
0-0
-5
Aaliyah Edwards
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-3
Mamignan Touré
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
-9
Haley Peters
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
-6
Bria Hartley
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rayah Marshall
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Bridget Carleton
0
2
1
1
1
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
8
Napheesa Collier
6
4
2
0
1
0
2
2-4
0-0
2-2
4
Alanna Smith
8
0
1
0
0
0
1
3-6
2-4
0-2
8
Kayla McBride
6
0
2
0
1
0
0
2-6
2-6
0-0
4
Courtney Williams
11
5
1
0
0
1
0
4-6
3-3
0-0
12
DiJonai Carrington
4
0
0
0
1
0
0
1-3
0-1
2-2
5
Jessica Shepard
2
2
1
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
2-2
5
Natisha Hiedeman
5
1
1
0
0
1
1
2-4
0-1
1-2
10
Maria Kliundikova
0
1
1
1
1
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
9
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jaylyn Sherrod
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun game summary
The Minnesota Lynx had a 21-19 lead over the Connecticut Sun at the end of the opening quarter. Alanna Smith scored eight points for the Lynx, while Marina Mabrey had seven points to lead the Sun.
Minnesota outscored Connecticut 21-10 in the second quarter and held a 42-29 lead at halftime. Courtney Williams led the Lynx in the first half with 11 points and five rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride added six points apiece.
Mabrey led the Sun with nine points and four rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting in the first half. Tina Charles chipped in eight points and five rebounds.
Both teams return to action on Monday. Minnesota will host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, while Connecticut will face the visiting Atlanta Dream.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.