New York Liberty linked with Lakers assistant coach after Sandy Brondello's dismissal: Report

The New York Liberty fired their head coach, Sandy Brondello, after exiting in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs, losing to the Phoenix Mercury. It came after Brondello led the Liberty to the WNBA championship in 2024.

Since her firing, the team has reportedly been active in finding its next head tactician. According to Ben Pickman's report in The Athletic, Lakers assistant coach Lindsey Harding is among the top six candidates for the Liberty's head coaching post.

"Among WNBA circles, Harding is viewed as another potential WNBA-coach-in-waiting, should she want to rejoin the league," the report wrote.

Harding was a former top pick in the 2007 WNBA draft. She has since played for the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream, LA Sparks, the Liberty, and the Phoenix Mercury.

She transitioned as a head coach in the NBA during the 2023-2024 season with the Sacramento Kings, where she also coached their G-League affiliate, Stockton Kings. In the same year, Harding was named the NBA G-League Coach of the Year.

She has since moved to the Lakers in 2024 under head coach JJ Redick.

Other candidates for the Liberty job include Charlotte Hornets coaching advisor Will Weaver, Indiana Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek, Mercury assistant coach Kristi Toliver, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, and Liberty assistant coach Sonia Raman.

The Liberty finished the 2025 regular season in the fifth spot with 27 wins and 17 losses.

Liberty thanks Sandy Brondello for her service following her firing

After firing Sandy Brondello, the New York Liberty gave flowers to their former head coach, thanking her for her service that resulted in one WNBA title.

“We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship."

"We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter.”

Brondello was with the Liberty from 2022 to 2025, steering them to the 2024 title, her second in her WNBA coaching career. Brondello first won a title with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014.

