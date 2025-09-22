Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White offered a grim update on Damiris Dantas ahead of the team's blockbuster clash against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The Fever recorded a thumping 89-73 win in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals, while Dantas, who is on a two-year, $197,100 contract, watched the game unfold from the comfort of her home.Dantas is currently in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury during a practice session just before the playoffs tipped off. The Fever are likely to remain without the talented Brazilian center’s services in the upcoming games as well, as coach White gave an unconvincing update on Dantas' progress.&quot;She's just not progressing as quickly as we hoped,&quot; White told reporters. &quot;We really didn’t want to put anything at risk with travel.&quot;Chloe Peterson @chloepeterson67LINKDamiris Dantas did not travel with the team to Las Vegas. This will be her fourth straight missed game since suffering a concussion 10 days ago. “She’s just not progressing as quickly as we hoped,” Steph White said. “We really didn’t want to put anything at risk with travel.”Damiris Dantas hasn’t been traveling with the Fever squad during the ongoing playoffs. She was not on the bench at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. The talented center has yet to suit up for Indiana in the postseason and has missed all four playoff games so far.Stephanie White hails Brianna Turner for shining bright in Damiris Dantas' absenceIn Damiris Dantas' absence, Brianna Turner has given the Indiana Fever a massive boost, particularly on the defensive end. The former Chicago Sky forward, who had slipped out of the rotation during the regular season, has now emerged as a key part of the team’s playoff run.Turner played a crucial role off the bench in Indiana's first-round win over the Atlanta Dream. Coach Stephanie White praised her professionalism, crediting the veteran forward for staying ready and making an impact in big moments.&quot;Bri Turner is the ultimate pro,&quot; White told reporters. &quot;When were healthy, we had six post players and she was out of the rotation and she stayed ready. It's one thing to say: stay ready so you don't have to get ready but it's another thing to do it.Meanwhile, Game 2 between the Fever and Aces is slated for Tuesday. All eyes will be on whether Indiana receives a positive update on Dantas’ health or if the team’s bad luck with injuries continues.