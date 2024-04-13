Odell Beckham Jr. hyped over Angel Reese's latest IG post ahead of WNBA draft

Angel Reese, a projected top-three pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, is one of the big names in this year's stacked class. Days before the draft, Reese took to Instagram to post a photo of herself working out in a gym.

Her Instagram photo came with a caption:

"Watch me turn my dreams into reality!"

As of this writing, her Instagram post has already racked up more than 162,000 likes and 1,300 comments. NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. dropped a comment on her photo.

Watched myself **** [with shouting emoji] ... now what!?!? [with fire emoji]," Beckham Jr. wrote.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s comment

The Chicago Sky holds the third overall pick in the WNBA draft and could select Angel Reese. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 18.6 ppg, 12.3 rpg, and 1.9 apg in her NCAA career.

Reese was part of the LSU roster that won the NCAA national championship in 2023. She was also named 2024 SEC Player of the Year and 2-time All-SEC First Team.

The LSU standout has drawn comparisons with Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike and NaLyssa Smith of the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese shows off perimeter shooting at gym workout in New York

Angel Reese is best known for her rebounding, handles and passing. For her 6-foot-3 frame, she is athletic and is a great defender. The only thing lacking in her game is perimeter shooting, a highly dependable skill in the WNBA.

Ahead of the WNBA draft, trainer Chris Brickley posted a video on Instagram of Reese working on her three-point shots from NBA range.

"Working!! @angelreese10 knocking down NBA 3s consistently (the NBA line on my court is a foot longer than the normal 3) [with checkered flag emojis]," Brickley wrote.

Reese's scoring average could increase should she add and develop her perimeter shooting. In the video, she's been shooting consistently from an NBA three-point line, which is farther from the WNBA's.

Draft lottery teams are certainly keeping tabs on her development before draft night. A perimeter shot in her arsenal could increase her chances of being selected at No. 2 or 3.