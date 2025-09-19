  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "One of the big reasons we are in this position": Stephanie White lauds $85,000 veteran for saving Fever's season in Caitlin Clark's absence

"One of the big reasons we are in this position": Stephanie White lauds $85,000 veteran for saving Fever's season in Caitlin Clark's absence

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:46 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game One - Source: Getty
"One of the big reasons we are in this position": Stephanie White lauds $85,000 Brianna Turner for saving Fever's season in Caitlin Clark's absence. (Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White made it a point to praise Brianna Turner after her team advanced to the WNBA semifinals on Thursday. Turner, who signed an $85,000 contract in the offseason, executed her role sublimely against the Atlanta Dream in the first-round series. Her defensive efficiency in Games 2 and 3 enabled the Fever to defy all odds with Caitlin Clark sidelined.

Ad

While addressing the reporters after the Fever's 87-85 win in Game 3, White highlighted how Turner changed the team’s fortunes. The Fever coach hailed the former Chicago Sky forward’s "stay-ready" mentality and publicly acknowledged that Indiana would not be in the semifinals without her stellar contributions.

"Bri Turner is the ultimate pro," White said. "When were healthy, we had six post players and she was out of the rotation and she stayed ready. It's one thing to say: stay ready so you don't have to get ready but it's another thing to do it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"At Connecticut, when were down, we called on Bri Turner and she was ready. She changed the momentum of the game and that changed the course of last however weeks of our season. She has been pivotal in everything that we do. Her versatility on the defensive end allows us to some different things. ... She is one of the big reasons we are in this position."
Ad
Ad

Brianna Turner spent most of the season on the bench and faced intense scrutiny from Indiana Fever fans. Some even called for her to be cut earlier in the year. But the veteran forward worked hard behind the scenes and ultimately silenced her critics.

Ad

Turner became a defensive force in the final weeks of the season and during the playoffs. She came up with several big plays down the stretch, including stellar defense on the crucial inbounds play with seven seconds remaining in Game 3.

Brianna Turner answers Stephanie White's call

Brianna Turner answered Stephanie White's call in the first-round series against the Atlanta Dream. In Games 2 and 3, Turner was the first player off the Fever's bench, using her length and physicality to disrupt Atlanta's offensive rhythm.

In Game 3, she finished with two points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes. Her lone shot attempt came in the clutch fourth quarter, where she converted off an offensive rebound with Indiana trailing. Turner's ability to be in the right place at the right time and her sharp play-reading instincts made all the difference for the Fever.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications