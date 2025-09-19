Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White made it a point to praise Brianna Turner after her team advanced to the WNBA semifinals on Thursday. Turner, who signed an $85,000 contract in the offseason, executed her role sublimely against the Atlanta Dream in the first-round series. Her defensive efficiency in Games 2 and 3 enabled the Fever to defy all odds with Caitlin Clark sidelined.While addressing the reporters after the Fever's 87-85 win in Game 3, White highlighted how Turner changed the team’s fortunes. The Fever coach hailed the former Chicago Sky forward’s &quot;stay-ready&quot; mentality and publicly acknowledged that Indiana would not be in the semifinals without her stellar contributions.&quot;Bri Turner is the ultimate pro,&quot; White said. &quot;When were healthy, we had six post players and she was out of the rotation and she stayed ready. It's one thing to say: stay ready so you don't have to get ready but it's another thing to do it.&quot;&quot;At Connecticut, when were down, we called on Bri Turner and she was ready. She changed the momentum of the game and that changed the course of last however weeks of our season. She has been pivotal in everything that we do. Her versatility on the defensive end allows us to some different things. ... She is one of the big reasons we are in this position.&quot;Brianna Turner spent most of the season on the bench and faced intense scrutiny from Indiana Fever fans. Some even called for her to be cut earlier in the year. But the veteran forward worked hard behind the scenes and ultimately silenced her critics.Turner became a defensive force in the final weeks of the season and during the playoffs. She came up with several big plays down the stretch, including stellar defense on the crucial inbounds play with seven seconds remaining in Game 3.Brianna Turner answers Stephanie White's callBrianna Turner answered Stephanie White's call in the first-round series against the Atlanta Dream. In Games 2 and 3, Turner was the first player off the Fever's bench, using her length and physicality to disrupt Atlanta's offensive rhythm.In Game 3, she finished with two points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes. Her lone shot attempt came in the clutch fourth quarter, where she converted off an offensive rebound with Indiana trailing. Turner's ability to be in the right place at the right time and her sharp play-reading instincts made all the difference for the Fever.