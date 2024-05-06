"Our vets don't play bout us" - Angel Reese ecstatic as Isabelle Harrison calls out WNBA for untelevised Chicago Sky game

Angel Reese loved the support she and Kamilla Cardoso received from Chicago Sky teammate Isabelle Harrison. The WNBA veteran called out the league for not televising the Sky's preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. It took an X user to get a live stream going, which had a lot of viewers.

In a post on X, Harrison still couldn't believe that the first preseason game Reese and Cardoso was streamed via phone on social media. She called for the back-to-back Most Outstanding Players of the Tournament to have coverage from the league.

"I'm still not over this. The 2023 & 2024 National Champions had their first W game streamed on a cell phone. Some way, somehow. My rooks deserved that game to be televised," Harrison wrote.

Angel Reese commented:

"Love you Izzy! 🥺 Our vets don’t play bout us!"

According to ESPN, the WNBA initially had the game listed on its app as available for broadcast. However, it was not scheduled to be televised despite having two top draft picks in the game – Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

It took an X user named @heyheyitsalli in attendance to broadcast the game via live stream, which garnered a whopping 434,000 total views. It meant that there was a growing demand to watch WNBA games that don't involve Caitlin Clark, who will have 36 of her 40 regular season games on national television.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve praised the X user for helping the game reach thousands of people. Reeve also joked that the user deserved to get at least $3 per viewer. She also defended Clark and explained that she understands the coverage she gets from all the mainstream networks.

"People want to see that, but they also want to see, you know, it's not just about Caitlin. This isn't Caitlin's fault it any way.

"It's more, you know, the recognition that there's general excitement about the WNBA in ways that we haven't seen before. And so we have to capitalize to really ensure that this is a movement," Reeve said.

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardso show what they can do in preseason loss

In their preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx, Angel Reese was in the starting lineup and Kamilla Cardoso came off the bench. Reese finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and one block, while Cardoso had six points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon loved what she saw from her two rookies in their preseason debuts.

"This is a learning process for all of us. ... And we're going through that process in the right way. We got our leaders leading them, pulling them along.

"Keeping them confident. That's what matters. So we're in a great place, and they're in a hell of a great place," Weatherspoon said. [H/T ESPN]

