"Playing against her since high school": Angel Reese glad to be on same side as Kamilla Cardoso as Sky drafts former NCAA champs

With the 7th pick in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday, former NCCA champ Angel Reese joined former NCAA champ Kamilla Cardoso as teammates in the Chicago Sky.

When asked about her fit with the team during the post-draft interview, Reese shared her excitement to play with Cardoso, whom she's played against since high school. Reese also shared that she looks forward to being coached by the Chicago Sky's head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon.

"I'm just so excited, I get to play with Kamilla, I've been playing against her since high school so I'm excited to play with Kamilla and T. Spoon is amazing and she's done some great things, I'm excited to be coached by her," Reese said.

LSU's 6-foot-3 forward Angel Reese led LSU to a national title in 2023 as its consensus best player. Kamilla Cardoso, the 6-foot-7 center from South Carolina, is a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court.

Reese's athleticism and explosive leaping ability combined with Cardoso's quick feet and size are highly anticipated to make a strong duo if they connect well on the court.

Kamilla Cardoso fired up about teaming up with Angel Reese

Cardoso seems to be equally excited about teaming up with Reese in the Chicago Sky and shared her enthusiasm during an interview after the draft.

"I think it's gonna be great, she's (Reese) a great player, I'm a great player, so two great players together, nobody is going to get any rebounds on us," Cardoso said.

Expand Tweet

Kamilla Cardoso led South Carolina to win the NCAA tournament this year while Angel Reese led LSU to win the tournament last year. In the recently concluded collegiate tournament, Cardoso averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals, and 2.5 blocks while shooting 47.5% from the field.

On the other hand, Reese averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 47.1% from the field. The duo's ability could mean a ferocious force in the paint on both ends of the court for the Chicago Sky.

Though the Indiana Fever picked up Caitlin Clark as the 1st overall pick to form a lethal duo alongside last year's 1st overall pick Aliyah Boston, the Cardoso-Reese combo acquired by Chicago Sky also seems very promising.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback