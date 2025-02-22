"Put my family back together": Fans react as Angel Reese & Flau’Jae Johnson’s old interview resurfaces 

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson were once an inseparable duo during their collegiate days at LSU, where they led the Tigers to the 2023 National Championship. However, since they graduated from collegiate basketball and moved on to their separate paths, the two have yet to rekindle their friendship.

Since Reese's final year with LSU, the duo lost touch with each other's lives as they have gone their different ways in their career.

Looking back at their closeness, the two were even subjects for numerous fun activities filmed during their time at LSU, including one where they both guessed words on a sheet of paper. Magazine WSLAM has reposted the fun game between the two on Friday to remember their bond when they were still teammates at LSU.

“Throwback Thursday: Still can’t get over Angel & Flau’Jae’s SLAM-Up they really had us rolling,” the post captioned.

As the video resurfaced, women’s basketball fans were quick to reminisce on their fun time together in college. Some fans longed for them to reunite once more even after their fallout as close friends.

“put my family back together bro ☹️😭,” one fan wrote.

IG comment

“Miss them 🫶🏾… my favs,” said one fan.

IG comment

“I miss them so much,” said another fan.

IG comment

Meanwhile, other fans commented how much they loved the two former teammates, remembering the close relationship they once had.

“Angel and FJ were legit friends ,what happened? I guess life happens,” said one fan.

IG comment

“What a time,” said one fan.

IG comment

😍Loved them,” said another fan.

IG comment

Flau’Jae Johnson has continued to be a star with LSU, towing the Tigers in her junior year. On the other hand, Angel Reese has become a bonafide superstar since being drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Reese finished as the runner-up for last season’s Rookie of the Year race, which was won by Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese reaffirms support for Flau’jae Johnson

Angel Reese has remained a supportive friend from a distance for Flau’Jae Johnson. The Sky forward acknowledged their friendship is not as close as before, but she still roots for her.

Talking on her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, Reese got candid about her relationship with her former friend.

“I still support Flau’jae. We aren’t as close as we used to be,” Reese said.

“And there’s no hard feelings or anything, but we aren’t as close as we used to be. That’s why people always expect us to still posting each other but we aren’t as close. It happens. You don’t have the best relationships with everybody and don’t always continue relationships with people. So, I wish her the best always. I’m always going to support her.”

Johnson still has one more year of college before being eligible to play in the WNBA. Meanwhile, Reese is expected to continue rising as one of the league’s stars.

