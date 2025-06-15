"Send Lexie Hull the bill" - WNBA fans hilariously mock Dave Portnoy as Caitlin Clark parlay tanks over Fever teammates bricking wide open layups

Caitlin Clark was back in action on Saturday as the Indiana Fever handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the season. Dave Portnoy placed a parlay on Clark and almost won more than a quarter of a million dollars. WNBA fans hilariously mocked Portnoy for missing the parlay due to some Fever players missing layups.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Barstool Sports president shared his parlay for Clark. He bet that the Fever superstar would score at least 20 points, knock down four 3-point shots and dish 10 assists against the defending champions. He placed $25,000 on it, with potential winnings of $275,000.

Portnoy even pleaded for three more assists at the time of posting, followed by another one with one more dime to go.

"I wouldn’t hate 3 more assists."

"1 more assist please!!!!"

WNBA fans online let Dave Portnoy have it, mocking the Barstool Sports president for not winning a lot of money. Portnoy probably didn't hurt his wallet, considering he has a reported net worth of $150 million.

Still, some fans thought that Caitlin Clark would have more than nine assists and Portnoy could have hit the parlay if some Indiana Fever players didn't miss layups.

Here are some of the comments.

Arthur Garfinke @GarfinkelArthur LINK Send Lexie Hull the bill #LayupsMissed

Farrel Vincent @BigVTN LINK Should have had about 5 more.

Daniel Scott @DanielScottJr LINK What a way to lose this bet. Would be easier to take if she only had 6.

Bible Scholarship @Biblesscholars LINK If only she could pass to herself.

Ad

Angel @adorea1524 LINK Lexie sold earlier on those wide open layups.

JT @JT9023714710131 LINK Next time cash out

Several Indiana Fever players missed open layups that could have been an assist for Caitlin Clark. Lexie Hull got the brunt of the blame, but players don't care about bettors and their parlays. The Fever got the win, and Clark is finally healthy, so it's a good day for their fans.

LeBron James praises Caitlin Clark following return from injury

LeBron James praises Caitlin Clark following return from injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite what some people are saying during Caitlin Clark's absence, the WNBA missed her presence in the two-plus weeks she was on the sidelines. Clark remains the biggest name in the league, and her return was a much-needed boost.

LeBron James shared the same sentiment, praising Clark and welcoming her back following her return from injury.

"The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!" James tweeted.

Clark finished the 102-88 win over the New York Liberty with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks. She went 11-for-20 from the field, including 7-for-14 from beyond the arc. She did have seven turnovers, but it was an overall fantastic performance.

The Indiana Fever's next game is on Tuesday, welcoming the Connecticut Sun at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse before embarking on a three-game Western Conference road trip.

