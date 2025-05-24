"She has lost once again": Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark suffers another defeat with $90,000 star winning shooting contest

On Friday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark experienced another defeat during her team's post-practice half-court shot contest. The guard had lost a similar competition to her teammate, Natasha Howard, and has now faced another loss to $90,000 star Sydney Colson. Fans reacted to the clip online, expressing their sympathy for Clark.

The Indiana Fever's official page posted a clip of the half-court contest on X (formerly Twitter), as Colson was seen draining the winning shot. She commemorated this win with a crybaby celebration while teasing her teammates.

“Awww! 😂 Sydney Colson wins the halfcourt shot contest after practice today," the caption read.

Although Caitlin Clark was not seen in the clip, fans butchered her in the comments for losing another half-court contest. Many even demanded to see her reaction as she had been visibly upset after losing to Natasha Howard in a previous practice session.

"ngl it’s not that entertaining without CC crashing out because she has lost once again the half court shot contest," a fan wrote.

"I need to see CC crash out!!! It makes it funnier! I love to see the girls are back in good spirits," expressed another.

"Where's the Caitlin on the floor angle lol," commented a third.

"CC never wins lmao," remarked a fourth.

While many fans discussed and empathized with Caitlin Clark, a few were rooting for Sydney Colson:

"Gotta love Syd! She's fun, cool, sweet, an unselfish passer, etc....not just a pretty face!" a fan commented.

"I absolutely love Syd and every bit of her sass and humor. Can never get enough Syd content!" remarked another fan.

"Syd makes it look easy. No running start or anything," wrote a third.

The clip from the Indiana Fever camp comes from their preparation for the next game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They will be hosting the reigning champions NY Liberty, in their next game.

Caitlin Clark's take on the current basketball scene in Indianapolis

The city of Indiana is enjoying a great season in basketball this term, with its men's and women's teams continuing to impress. The Fever are 2-1 in their opening three fixtures, while the Pacers are on course to reach their first NBA Finals since 2000.

Caitlin Clark gave her thoughts on the current basketball scene in Indianapolis, after the Pacers' overtime win in New York in Game 1.

"It's great being in Indianapolis right now, people are loving basketball," she said.

The Pacers have since gone on to win Game 2 at MSG, and will host the Knicks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 2-0 lead in the series.

