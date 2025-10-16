  • home icon
  • "She's earned the right": Cam Johnson's powerful endorsement of Napheesa Collier's WNBA commissioner scathing takedown

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 16, 2025 06:03 GMT
&quot;She
"She's earned the right": Cam Johnson's powerful endorsement of Napheesa Collier's WNBA commissioner scathing takedown. [photo: @timberwolves/IG, @nuggets/IG]

Napheesa Collier’s scathing remarks about WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in early October remain a hot topic. During her exit interview, the MVP runner-up called out Engelbert’s “lack of accountability” and position on Caitlin Clark and the rest of the league’s biggest revenue drivers. The WNBA’s top executive eventually denied Collier’s comments and said there were “inaccuracies” in the reports.

Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson, on “The Young Man and The Three” podcast, tossed in his thoughts about what Collier said (via ClutchPoints):

“She’s earned the right to speak out on what she feels. She’s put in the work. She’s had the accolades. She’s had the success. … I give the women [players] a lot of credit for speaking their minds.”
Napheesa Collier, one of the Women’s National Basketball Players’ Association (WNBPA) vice presidents, spoke alone when he blasted Cathy Engelbert. However, she received the backing from the league’s best and most popular players.

Back-to-back MVP A’ja Wilson, who led the Las Vegas Aces to the championship, gave her all-out support to Collier. Wilson ripped Cathy Engelbert’s comments, saying she was “disgusted” by what the commissioner said. Caitlin Clark remarked that Collier made “a lot of very valid points.”

Cameron Johnson joined the Collier supporters when he shared his thoughts on the situation with WNBA legend Sue Bird.

WNBA fans showed their support for Napheesa Collier during Aces’ championship trophy presentation

Where most WNBA fans stand in the conflict between Napheesa Collier and Cathy Engelbert could not be any clearer than on Friday. When Engelbert appeared to give the Las Vegas Aces the championship trophy, boos rained inside the Mortgage Matchup Center.

When Engelbert spoke, sports reporter Sarah Spain tweeted:

“ESPN had to blur/grey the screen multiple times during commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s remarks because of a fan in the crowd flipping double birds at her.”
The fan in question was one of many who flipped Engelbert, an apparent disrespect to her and her position. More than the WNBA and NBA players, the fans are also throwing their support behind Napheesa Collier.

