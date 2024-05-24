“She’s really that girlie” - WNBA fans in frenzy as Tyla’s courtside appearance sees Barclays Center go berserk during Sky-Liberty

South African singer Tyla was at Barclays Center to catch the WNBA action between the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky. She was one of the celebrities who showed up to watch the marquee matchup between the two teams. The host team was a finalist in last year’s championships while the Sky featured one of the most highly sought rookies in Angel Reese.

The Grammy award-winning artist received cheers every time she was shown on the big screen. The Barclays Center spotlight was squarely on her when the Liberty dancers included her hit “Water” in their performance. She did not disappoint as she stood to join their number when the performers approached her under one of the baskets.

Expand Tweet

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to her appearance at courtside and her impromptu performance:

“She’s really that girlie”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan couldn’t contain herself and spelled it out loud for everyone:

“Gorgeous as hell!!!”

Another fan claimed that to do something that might be quite improbable:

“I’d drop 60 if she in attendance”

@BugzyLass declared Tyla’s only reason for going to the game:

“Tyla came for Angel Reese”

In a night that also honored former Liberty great Teresa Weatherspoon, who is now the Sky coach, Tyla stole some of the spotlight. Weatherspoon returned to the place where she built a legendary WNBA career. The crowd, including the artist, gave Chicago’s playcaller a few standing ovations when she was given a tribute by the Liberty.

It’s unclear who the South African singer was rooting for but it wouldn’t be a surprise if she was there to see Angel Reese. The “Chi Barbie” is extremely popular with young fans and some artists. She has been followed even on the road every time the Sky plays.

Tyla watched Angel Reese and Chicago upset the Liberty

Tyla must have surely known that the Liberty was unbeaten in four games heading into the encounter with Angel Reese and the Sky. New York had an impressive roster led by reigning MVP Breanna Stewart and sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu. They were to play in front of their fans and were rightfully considered the favorites.

Reese and her teammates, however, ruined the Liberty’s night. After a tight first quarter that ended at 21-21, the visitors roared into a 40-32 edge behind Marina Mabrey’s exploits.

Expand Tweet

The artist watched New York bounce back in the next two quarters but eventually fell short 90-81. The “Chi Barbie” had another solid outing, finishing the game with 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Also read: Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 23 | 2024 WNBA Season