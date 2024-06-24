"She has to start being a lot more selfish": Emmanuel Acho uses Damian Lillard's 4-year-old tweet on LeBron James to inspire Caitlin Clark

Former NFL linebacker and analyst Emmanuel Acho has offered some advice to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. He used an old tweet from Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard as an example to inspire Clark and instill belief in her shooting ability.

He posted the image of Lillard's tweet from 2020 and accompanied it with advice for Caitlin Clark.

"Caitlin Clark has to start being a lot more selfish," Acho wrote in his tweet. Clark has to realize that her shooting a contested shot is more productive than her teammate shooting an uncontested shot. The 'right basketball play'non paper, ain’t always the right one in real life."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Lillard had made that tweet in context to LeBron James' play in Game 5 of the Lakers vs Heat final series in the 2020 NBA bubble. Lillard had referenced a play where Bron trusted Danny Green and passed him the ball to take shots. However, Green missed those hoops and the purple and gold lost (108-111) the game with a 3-point margin.

Lillard had said that he would have taken the shots instead of entrusting them to his teammates and it did not matter to him if it was not the right play or not. Acho referenced this great confidence of Dame in his abilities and used it as an example to make Caitlin Clark feel the same about her skills.

He advised the Fever rookie to be selfish because sometimes making the 'right play' is not always the right thing to do.

Caitlin Clark shows trust in her teammates after a narrow loss against the Chicago Sky

The Indiana Fever were very close to securing a win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday but they failed to close the game and lost (88-87) on the night. A lot of it had to do with Clark's teammates letting her down in crucial moments.

The Fever rookie had passed her teammates the ball in open spaces, however, they failed to put the ball in the basket wasting opportunities that would have secured them the game and extended their winning streak.

However, Clark asserted trust in her teammates and remarked that she would still be passing the ball to them instead of being selfish.

"I’m sure there was an opportunity or two for me to probably attempt another shot there at the end, but I trust my teammates… I’m gonna give them the ball every time," Clark said in the post-game conference.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark was an elite three-point shooter in her days at the Iowa Hawkeyes but she has been more of a playmaker for the Fever in her rookie season. Despite her brilliance, Clark needs support from her teammates if the Fever intends to make a push for the playoffs.