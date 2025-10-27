"She turned him down for a reason" - WNBA Fans torch LeBron James' Trainer for Snubbing Caitlin Clark training invite in Indiana

Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the WNBA right now. The Indiana Fever guard is one of the most popular basketball players on the planet, and is often credited for reviving the WNBA and elevating it enough to stand alongside major sports leagues.

Ad

However, last season was not very eventful for the Fever guard, as she was sidelined for most of the time with injuries. Clark played only 13 games last season as she dealt with a recurring groin injury.

On Sunday, a CC fanpage shared an interview clip of NBA trainer Chris Brickley on their account. In the video, the trainer revealed that he had a chance of working with Caitlin Clark. However, he was asked to fly to Indiana to make it happen.

Ad

Trending

lo @caitscroptop NBA trainer Chris Brickley on Caitlin Clark: "I'm hoping now this off season that she'll come to New York and we'll get some work in...Man, she's the reason why the WNBA has become so big. I'd love to work with her...and I love her competitiveness."

Ad

Later, the trainer revealed that he turned down the offer and hoped for the Fever guard to fly over to New York to work out with him during this offseason. Some fans did not receive Brickley's revelation nicely and flooded the post's comment section with their opinions on the matter.

"Clearly, she turned him down for a reason. Seems like she made the right decision, considering he just name dropped her in a negative way," one fan said.

Ad

Allie @Allie874 Clearly, she turned him down for a reason. Seems like she made the right decision, considering he just name dropped her in a negative way.

Ad

"No we’re good with Connor McCaffery training us," another fan said.

"Refusing to come to Indy and speaking on it publicly is bad news bears. Working with her is an incredible opportunity and she should be in a spot where she’s 1) most comfortable and 2) doesn’t have to worry about her name being used for clout," another fan said.

Ad

Another set of fans criticized the Fever for not letting Caitlin Clark train with an NBA trainer.

"ust further confirmation that the Fever org messed up her mechanics last offseason… Caitlin, please get another trainer!!" one fan said.

"She should take him up on his offer instead of hanging around that C*nn*r bum and golfing," another fan said.

Ad

"omgggg i hope they get to work together this offseason," another fan said.

Brickley is an established trainer in the basketball world. He has worked with some of the best players in the league, including LeBron James, who trained with him in June.

Fever coach gives major update on Caitlin Clark's rehab

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shared a major update on Caitlin Clark's rehab during her guest appearance on "Fever Insider LIVE" on Wednesday. The show's host, Chloe Peterson, asked White about Clark's recovery and how near she was to playing 5-on-5 basketball.

Ad

The coach did not make any promises, but shared an overall positive message to the community.

"Yeah, I think so. We're not jumping into anything that's too much right now," White said. "We have the ability right now to take it on a week-by-week basis and do some 3-on-3, doing some 2-on-2, building into 5-on-5." (Timestamp: 25:50)

"She's laying a really good foundation so that we're not having any setbacks or any regression."

Ad

The Fever reached the playoffs semifinal last season without Caitlin Clark. So, having her back at her best next season would be great news for the team and the fans rooting for her and Indy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More