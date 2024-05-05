"She will get the MJ treatment" - WNBA fans stir debate over Andre Drummond's query about Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark carried big expectations even before she made it to the WNBA. The former NCAA superstar left a big mark on women's college basketball and is set to do the same alongside the pros.

With all the attention Clark has drawn, many wonder if she will live up to the expectations now that the challenge has become considerably harder. Chicago Bulls' center Andre Drummond is among those curious individuals. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans their opinion about Clark:

"Yall think Caitlin Clark is going change the WNBA ? Tell me why. I personally think she has the talent to do it!"

This question sparked a lot of reactions from fans, who didn't hesitate to share their admiration for the Indy guard, comparing her to legends of the game.

"Caitlin and Reese gonna change the "Hen House" stigma of the WNBA. Both are extremely talented and driven. Here's the women's league's opportunity to get that bag, tv rights, sponsorships, etc. The ball is in their court now," one fan commented.

"A friend of mine compared this draft class to Magic and Bird saving the NBA. I think there is plenty of talent already but finally this group of women is putting eyes on that side of the game," another fan chimed in.

"Yes, because she will get the MJ treatment. She is the poster child for the new era," one fan claimed.

More fans admitted that Clark is gaining significant attention and that can benefit the WNBA. A group of fans then noted that Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are worthy of the same recognition.

"I think she is super talented and moreover she create an interest around wnba like never before," somebody explained.

"I actually think that @Reese10Angel and @Kamillascsilva will be more impactful by reaching out to the female black and Latina community to become more involved. Caitlin is great, don’t get me wrong. But Angel and Camilla have a deeper ability to make change to the league," another fan claimed.

"They can say Angel, Kamila, Cam, etc are bringing viewership when in reality it’s Caitlin drawing the eyes while the others build fans," one fan said.

Caitlin Clark played in her first WNBA preseason match

After several weeks of speculation about Caitlin Clark's long-awaited WNBA debut, she finally had her first taste of the league. The 22-year-old guard shined against the Dallas Wings, dropping 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Indiana Fever.

She couldn't take her team to the win as the Wings got away with a close 79-76 victory at College Park Center. Following the match, Clark had the chance to share her thoughts on her first professional game.

"My biggest goal coming into tonight was being myself, have fun playing basketball, be aggressive," Clark said Friday (via NPR). "Thought that's what I did."