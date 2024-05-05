"So happy for all the rooks": Angel Reese excited for Caitlin Clark and other draft mates after successful WNBA preseason debuts 

The WNBA preseason kicked off this week, with rookie stars already making waves. Among them is Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky's No. 7 overall pick in the draft, who's not only focused on her own performance but also celebrating the success of her fellow rookies.

Reese took to social media after the games, expressing her excitement for her draft classmates.

"so happy for all the rooks!!!" Reese posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This message of camaraderie highlights the strong bond formed between these young athletes throughout their college career and the draft process, showcasing their unity and support for one another.

The excitement comes from the impressive performances of several rookies. Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick for the Indiana Fever, led her team in scoring with 21 points despite a narrow 79-76 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Reese herself notched a solid 13 points and 9 rebounds in the Sky's 92-81 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx. Other rookies, like Cameron Brink, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, scoring a solid 11 points.

The success of the rookies in the preseason is a promising sign for the WNBA. This influx of young talent injects fresh energy and excitement into the league. Fans can expect logo 3s, dazzling dribble moves, and clutch shots for years to come.

From LSU Star to WNBA Rookie: Expectations for Angel Reese

The enthusiastic chants of Chicago Sky fans now fill the arena, replacing the usual roar of the LSU Tigers' crowd as they welcome Angel Reese. Now a rookie in the WNBA, Reese is ready to take on a new challenge. But what can Chicago expect from their prized No. 7 overall pick?

Reese wasn't just another college player; she was a force to be reckoned with the LSU. Her relentless rebounding, aggressive hustle, and ability to finish around the rim made her a nightmare for opposing teams. The 2023 NCAA champion and the 2024 SEC Player of the Year averaged a double-double (18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds) during her collegiate career, establishing herself as a national star.

With her relentless work ethic and infectious energy, Angel Reese is poised to write her own chapter in WNBA history.