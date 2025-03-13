"So the idiots only got angry because Angel Reese said it" - Fans react as Napheesa Collier issues bold declaration to WNBA amid CBA negotiations

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier commented on the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations between the WNBA and the union. Fans reacted to Collier's message, pointing out Angel Reese's previous statement regarding the matter.

On CBS Sports' We Need To Talk podcast with Alicia Jay and Ashley Nicole Moss, Collier was asked about an update on the CBA negotiations. The 2024 MVP runner-up and Unrivaled co-founder explained that they are discussing the possibility of a lockout though it's something they don't want to happen.

"It's something that we're talking about internally to be prepared," Collier said (11:35).

"Of course, no one wants that situation to happen, but I do feel like there's some topics that we have in mind that we have to stand strong in what we believe in. We have to stand up for what we feel is right and what we feel we deserve. And so while we don't want that situation to happen, of course, I think we're prepared for any possibility right now."

Fans reacted to Napheesa Collier's message that was similar to what Angel Reese had said on her Unapologetically Angel podcast last week. Some fans thought that there would be an outrage against Collier, but it seems like Reese only gets the hate online.

"So the idiots only got angry because Angel said it. That is why I agree this hate for Angel is only for some people to get some engagements," a fan tweeted.

"I wonder how many hate threads Phee is gonna get for actually saying this as opposed to Angel who merely said she heard this," one fan asked.

"So Queen Phee confirms what Angel said and nobody is saying anything," another remarked.

Angel Reese caught a lot of flak online for what she said on her podcast about the possibility of a lockout. DiJonai Carrington, who was a guest on that episode, agreed with her but didn't get the kind of hate Reese received.

"But when Angel said it the news and media twisted her words and lies?," a fan wrote.

"Where are all the emotionally unstable men, who were losing their venom filled minds when Angel Reese said something similar?," one fan questioned.

"All I can do is laugh cause someone else said she heard this and got dragged non stop. These ppl sick man," another fan commented.

Napheesa Collier and the rest of the WNBA have a full year before the current CBA expires. The league is in a great position to hear the demands of the players but it will be interesting to see how the negotiations unfold.

Napheesa Collier looking to bring home first Unrivaled championship

Napheesa Collier looking to bring home first Unrivaled championship. (Photo: GETTY)

One of the two co-founders of Unrivaled has a shot at winning the first title in league history. Napheesa Collier and her Lunar Owls are the favorites to win the championship, with the single-elimination playoffs ready to start this weekend.

The Lunar Owls face Vinyl BC in the semifinals, and if they win, they qualify for the final. They could face Rose BC or Laces BC, with their only loss of the season coming against the Rose.

