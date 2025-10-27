  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "The ultimate pookie": Paige Bueckers Can’t Stay Silent After Former UConn Teammate’s Memorable Week

"The ultimate pookie": Paige Bueckers Can’t Stay Silent After Former UConn Teammate’s Memorable Week

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:53 GMT
&quot;The ultimate pookie&quot;: Paige Bueckers Can&rsquo;t Stay Silent After Former UConn Teammate&rsquo;s Memorable Week. [photo: @aubrey.griffin44/IG, @paigebueckers/IG]
"The ultimate pookie": Paige Bueckers Can’t Stay Silent After Former UConn Teammate’s Memorable Week. [photo: @aubrey.griffin44/IG, @paigebueckers/IG]

Paige Bueckers and members of the UConn women’s basketball team, who won the 2025 NCAA championship, celebrated their title again on Thursday. In a reportedly private ceremony, the school handed the championship rings to Bueckers and Co.

Ad

Former Huskies forward, Aubrey Griffin, shared photos of the celebration on Instagram on Sunday and wrote:

“A week to remember. 💍”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bueckers could not help but react:

“The ultimate pookie.”
Bueckers trolls former UConn teammate Aubrey Griffin on Sunday. [photo: @aubrey.griffin44/IG]
Bueckers trolls former UConn teammate Aubrey Griffin on Sunday. [photo: @aubrey.griffin44/IG]

Griffin hardly played during the Huskies’ run to the championship. She averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-1 forward played only three minutes when UConn dominated South Carolina 82-59 to claim a record 12th NCAA championship.

Ad

Still, Paige Bueckers was proud of the team camaraderie, regardless of the minutes played. The championship ring, reportedly designed by Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme, underlined the bond that helped them achieve a lifelong dream.

According to the Dallas Wings star, “the power of friendship” was a key reason they lifted the trophy to end the season. The line had such an important meaning that it found its way into the championship ring.

Ad

Aubrey Griffin’s photos included a picture of the 2025 championship team. Another clip also showed her having a good laugh with Bueckers.

Paige Bueckers and some members of 2025 UConn championship team worked out with current Huskies

After the ring ceremony, Paige Bueckers, Aubrey Griffin and some members of the 2025 UConn championship team worked out with current Huskies. Griffin, who did not play in the WNBA last season due to a left knee injury, seemed ready to compete. She scrimmaged with a brace on the surgically repaired knee.

Ad

Bueckers, fresh off an All-Star campaign that also saw her bag the Rookie of the Year award, shared clips of the training. The point guard wrote on Instagram on Sunday, showing the highlights of the event:

“Real good trip back home💙💍🤞🏼”
Ad

Of course, Aubrey Griffin reacted:

“My pookieee 🤞🏾”
Griffin trolling back Bueckers. [photo: @paigebueckers/IG]
Griffin trolling back Bueckers. [photo: @paigebueckers/IG]

Without Paige Bueckers, the Huskies will lean on Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold to defend the title.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications