"The ultimate pookie": Paige Bueckers Can’t Stay Silent After Former UConn Teammate’s Memorable Week

Paige Bueckers and members of the UConn women’s basketball team, who won the 2025 NCAA championship, celebrated their title again on Thursday. In a reportedly private ceremony, the school handed the championship rings to Bueckers and Co.Former Huskies forward, Aubrey Griffin, shared photos of the celebration on Instagram on Sunday and wrote:“A week to remember. 💍” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBueckers could not help but react:“The ultimate pookie.”Bueckers trolls former UConn teammate Aubrey Griffin on Sunday. [photo: @aubrey.griffin44/IG]Griffin hardly played during the Huskies’ run to the championship. She averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-1 forward played only three minutes when UConn dominated South Carolina 82-59 to claim a record 12th NCAA championship.Still, Paige Bueckers was proud of the team camaraderie, regardless of the minutes played. The championship ring, reportedly designed by Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme, underlined the bond that helped them achieve a lifelong dream.According to the Dallas Wings star, “the power of friendship” was a key reason they lifted the trophy to end the season. The line had such an important meaning that it found its way into the championship ring.Aubrey Griffin’s photos included a picture of the 2025 championship team. Another clip also showed her having a good laugh with Bueckers.Paige Bueckers and some members of 2025 UConn championship team worked out with current HuskiesAfter the ring ceremony, Paige Bueckers, Aubrey Griffin and some members of the 2025 UConn championship team worked out with current Huskies. Griffin, who did not play in the WNBA last season due to a left knee injury, seemed ready to compete. She scrimmaged with a brace on the surgically repaired knee.Bueckers, fresh off an All-Star campaign that also saw her bag the Rookie of the Year award, shared clips of the training. The point guard wrote on Instagram on Sunday, showing the highlights of the event:“Real good trip back home💙💍🤞🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOf course, Aubrey Griffin reacted:“My pookieee 🤞🏾”Griffin trolling back Bueckers. [photo: @paigebueckers/IG]Without Paige Bueckers, the Huskies will lean on Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold to defend the title.