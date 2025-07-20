  • home icon
"Them playing on same WNBA team is gonna hit like crack" - Fans hyped over Angel Reese & Paige Bueckers link-up for TikTok video

By Juan Paolo David
Published Jul 20, 2025 01:09 GMT
WNBA fans hyped over Angel Reese & Paige Bueckers link-up for TikTok video. (Photo: GETTY)
WNBA fans hyped over Angel Reese & Paige Bueckers link-up for TikTok video. (Photo: GETTY)

WNBA fans were hyped before the All-Star Game on Saturday night after Angel Reese finally linked up with Paige Bueckers in a TikTok video. The Chicago Sky forward and Dallas Wings guard are set to play together for Team Napheesa Collier.

In a post on TikTok, Reese shared a video of herself and Bueckers dancing to the tune of "Can't Go Broke" remix by Zeddy Will and J3WLZzz. They were wearing their WNBA All-Star Game jerseys, with the reel garnering more than 300,000 views in two hours.

Bueckers will be part of the starting lineup after breaking Caitlin Clark's record for most fan votes by a rookie. Reese, on the other hand, was named as a reserve after coming up short to Satou Sabally as a starter. It's her second straight All-Star appearance.

The reel was immediately shared by fans on multiple platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter. WNBA fans were hyped to see Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers together. They couldn't wait to see them play together for the first time in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Here are some of the best comments.

For what it's worth, WNBA fans are right to be happy to see them playing together in the All-Star game. Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers complement each other's games, and they would thrive in a pick-and-roll partnership.

However, it will be hard to see them play on the same team unless the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings decide to move on from one of their franchise cornerstones. Maybe via free agency, but Reese and Bueckers are very important on and off the court for the Sky and Wings, respectively.

Angel Reese speaks about friendship with Paige Bueckers ahead of 2025 ASG

Angel Reese speaks about friendship with Paige Bueckers ahead of 2025 ASG. (Photo: IMAGN)
Angel Reese speaks about friendship with Paige Bueckers ahead of 2025 ASG. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to Chicago Sky and WNBA beat reporter Karli Bell before the All-Star Game, Angel Reese discussed her friendship with Paige Bueckers. Reese and Bueckers have known each other since they were part of the historic 2020 high school class.

"I've known Paige for a long time," Reese said. "We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our class, so we’ve had a relationship for a really long time. It's good to finally be able to play together instead of playing against each other."

The other players of the 2020 high school recruiting class, in order from third to fifth, were Cameron Brink, Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
