"This is how Draymond Green played in 2016": NBA fans divided after Angel Reese displays overpowering strength over opponent

The Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm was an exciting game from start to finish, and Sky rookie Angel Reese gave it her all to increase her team's chances of winning. However, despite her great efforts, the Sky could not turn the game around in the final quarter and lost 68-77.

Reese showcased her power as a player, making some impressive shots and shaking off defenders with raw body strength. Case in point: a video of her forcing her way into the paint and making a shot while guarded by veteran Nneka Ogwumike has surfaced on X.

Expand Tweet

NBA fans were divided in their opinion regarding the play, with one user comparing the Chi Barbie to the Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

"This is how Draymond Green played in 2016."

Expand Tweet

The user referenced the time when Green got suspended in the NBA finals because of being overly physical against the Cavs.

Other fans joined the fray to mock Reese's showing of strength.

"OH MANNN THE BAYOU BARBIE AINT PLAYINGG FAIRR," @NotIssacFrost said.

While some fans mocked Reese's play, others supported the Chicago Sky star's dominant moves.

"She’s a beast man. Future MvP and DPOY," @RealDealDailey said.

Angel Reese was a dominant force on the court, exerting pressure both on offense and defense. She displayed potential as she went against veteran defenders to score baskets and even draw in fouls.

Angel Reese matches a franchise record in the fifth game of her WNBA career

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is one of the most hyped players from this year's WNBA draft, and she lives up to that hype. In only her fifth game as a professional basketball player, she matched a franchise record. On Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm, the Chi Barbie became the only player beside Sylvia Fowles in Chicago Sky history to score a double-double within her five career games.

Expand Tweet

She scored her first double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the loss against the Storm. Reese is averaging 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will face the Los Angeles Sparks, against another big-name rookie Cameron Brinks, on Thursday, May 30, at Wintrust Arena.