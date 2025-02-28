"This has to be embarrassing for Angel Reese" - WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky moving games vs Caitlin Clark’s Fever to Bulls' iconic arena

Angel Reese was subjected to plenty of comments on X after WNBA fans learned about the Chicago Sky changing the venue for their two 2025 regular-season matchups against the Indiana Fever. Instead of hosting the Fever in Wintrust Arena, a 10,387-seater that is the traditional home of the Sky, the games have been moved to the United Center, an arena with 20,917 seats.

The Fever announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), adding that their July 26 game would be played one day later on July 27. The announcement garnered a flurry of reactions from fans.

Many fans trolled Angel Reese, recalling how she had stated that she was equally responsible alongside Fever's Caitlin Clark for the rise in fan attendance and the growth of the game last season.

"This has to be embarrassing for Angel Reese," one fan wrote while sharing a video of Reese's comments about her impact on the league. "Your team didn't move a single one of your games to United Center last year. This year, 3.5 months before you play, your team moves BOTH Fever games to the United Center. Kinda puts this to rest..."

"The capacity for this stadium is 23,500 btw and somehow they only need to switch games when fever come to town but not for their own "super star" 😭," another fan said.

"Hey @WashMystics and @Reese10Angel, why do you think they had to move to a bigger venue???" an X user said.

Others focused on Caitlin Clark and her impact on the league, stating that this change confirmed how Clark was playing a key role in bringing larger crowds to arenas.

"They know better than to leave free money on the table when the face card comes to town," one fan said.

Caitlin Clark-led Fever's preseason tickets selling for nearly 20x price of Angel Reese-led Sky's preseason tickets

To add more fuel to this fire, fans had jokes after the Indiana Fever's game against Team Brazil sold out 15,000 tickets in under 45 minutes on Thursday, making the cheapest ticket to the match worth $545. In contrast, the Chicago Sky's game against Team Brazil is far from being sold out, with the cheapest ticket being priced at $28.

This situation presented another opportunity for fans to troll Angel Reese and the Sky, as both WNBA teams will face the same opponent, but both teams haven't drawn the same attention. While they may have fierce battles on the court, the ticket sale numbers possibly show that one player turns more heads than the other one.

