"This one hurts the most" - Las Vegas Aces fans in shambles as Alysha Clark quits A'ja Wilson-led team to reunite with Seattle Storm

Alysha Clark surprised WNBA fans with her decision to reunite with the Seattle Storm after four years away from four-time champions. The Las Vegas Aces keep losing players this offseason and fans are starting to worry about the 2022 and 2023 champions ability to compete for another title in the upcoming 2025 WNBA season.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that Clark is returning to the team she won the 2018 and 2020 WNBA championships with after adding another trophy to her cabinet in 2023 with the Aces.

Plenty of fans reacted to this news, sharing their surprise to see Alysha Clark go after playing a crucial role in the Aces' most recent championship run.

"This one hurts the most 😩 @Alysha_Clark I’m crying rn AC..let me go get my Seattle gear back active😩," one fan said.

"Lol as aces fan I’m so devastated it’s funny now we got the worst team president after Connecticut sun president Good bye AC," another fan said.

"Aces fans just want a moment of peace during this off season. Is that too much to ask?! 😢" another fan said.

Others were shocked that Alysha Clark joined a list of players who left the Aces unexpectedly.

"Atp, who is left on the Aces?! 😭😭 This upcoming season is going to be interesting. I’m excited to see the new team," one fan wrote.

Alysha Clark is the latest of several veterans to leave Las Vegas Aces this offseason

Alysha Clark became another seasoned veteran to leave the Las Vegas Aces after their disappointing second-round elimination from the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

Becky Hammon anticipated that the group for 2025 would go through some changes, but fans didn't expect so many changes. Even though they acquired Jewell Loyd in a three-team trade, the Aces lost Kelsey Plum in the process. Sydney Colson signed with the Indiana Fever on Wednesday and Tiffany Hayes did the same with the Golden State Valkyries.

Alysha Clark played 40 games in 2024, averaging 24.3 minutes, 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 82.1% from the free-throw line.

The Aces came off a terrific 2023 season and looked like serious candidates to win a third consecutive championship until the New York Liberty stood on the way and eliminated them. They have a new star in Jewell Loyd, but the pieces that could elevate their game have left.

