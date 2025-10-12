  • home icon
  "UConn fans are going to be sick" - WNBA fans stunned by Paige Bueckers' 'horns' gesture during surprise appearance at Texas vs Oklahoma football game

"UConn fans are going to be sick" - WNBA fans stunned by Paige Bueckers' ‘horns’ gesture during surprise appearance at Texas vs Oklahoma football game

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 12, 2025 00:29 GMT
WNBA fans stunned by Paige Bueckers supporting Texas against Oklahoma [Picture Credit: Getty]

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers surprised fans when she appeared for the Texas Longhorns vs the Oklahoma Sooners game on Saturday. However, the fans were left stunned when the former UConn Huskies star made the "Horns Up" gesture in support of the Longhorns during an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Reacting to the video, one of the fans made a bold claim about the Wings' star status in the city.

"The City of Dallas really Belongs to Paige now !!"
A fan was happy with both Texas and Bueckers embracing each other in a very short span.

"I just love how Paige has embraced Texas and how much they’ve embraced her… the fans at every one of these sports games are fr gonna rock with her for the rest of her career."
An Oklahoma fan showed love to Bueckers but remained a faithful Oklahoma fan.

"love Paige but horns down 😂."
"Most likeable I've ever seen her tbh."
One of the fans said that the Dallas Wings star was not a real Texas fan.

"Paige Bueckers fake repping Texas because she playin Dallas smh she don't know no better so I'll let her slide, nobody's perfect."
For a fan, the former UConn guard sided with Texas just to troll Oklahoma.

"Paige becoming a Texas fan just so she can continue to clap Oklahoma."
One of the fans hilariously commented that UConn fans might now like Bueckers showing up for the Texas team.

"UConn Huskies fans are going to be sick when they see Paige Bueckers doing the HORNS UP."
While it does seem a bit surprising that Bueckers attended the Texas vs Oklahoma football game, this is not her first appearance at a non-UConn football game. Previously, she was in attendance at the TCU vs Colorado game earlier this week.

Sandy Brondello reportedly top runner to coach Paige Bueckers next season

The Dallas Wings fired head coach Chris Koclanes after a poor season despite stellar performances from rookie Paige Bueckers. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Wings are looking for a coach with head coaching experience, and the former New York Liberty championship coach, Sandy Brondello, has emerged as the top choice.

"And that has led various league sources to point to (Sandy) Brondello as a contender to be the next head coach for Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers," Fischer wrote.

The Wings have had disappointing seasons one after another in the last 10 years. They have won just one playoff series since 2016. In five of those 10 seasons, they have missed the playoffs. In the last two seasons, they have won less than 25% of their games.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
