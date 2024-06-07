Watch: Angel Reese and former coach Kim Mulkey share wholesome moment after win over Mystics

Angel Reese, a Randallstown, Maryland native, had a homecoming of sorts when the Chicago Sky faced the Washington Mystics on the road. Reese, who was drafted No. 7 in this year’s draft by Chicago, did not disappoint. She had 16 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and three assists, numbers that had LSU coach Kim Mulkey beaming with delight.

Reese spent her first two seasons of college basketball in the Big Ten conference in Maryland. Mulkey played a crucial role in the 6-foot-3 forward’s transfer to Louisiana where they led the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA championship. The two were reunited on Thursday for the first time since they lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight of the 2024 March Madness.

After the Sky came from behind to win 79-71 against the Mystics, Angel Reese and Mulkey shared a heartwarming moment:

Kim Mulkey was unquestionably proud of the way the self-called “Chi Barbie” showed up on Thursday. Chicago trailed 44-35 after the first half but tightened up on its defense to eventually take the lead 49-48 after two Chennedy Carter free throws. Reese was all over the place and disrupted Washington’s plays when she was on the court. She defended the paint well and caused problems with her length.

Angel Reese didn’t score for the Sky until 14.0 seconds were left in the game. Her two free throws made it 79-70 to end Washington’s hope of an improbable comeback. Mulkey’s former star player, however, again made her presence felt on the defensive end.

Kim Mulkey may have found the star to replace Angel Reese in LSU

With Angel Reese having a strong rookie year with the Chicago Sky, Kim Mulkey has her work cut out for her in LSU. The Tigers still have Aneesah Morrow, Hailey Van Lith and Flau’jae Johnson but Mulkey is looking to add perhaps the new cornerstone to the program. Mulkey and the school will be hosting Aaliyah Chavez, from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, for a visit.

The high-scoring guard is considered by many to be the No. 1 prospect for the 2024-24 collegiate season. LSU will have a strong chance to at least reach the Elite Eight again if they can get Chavez’s commitment.

Kim Mulkey attended Reese’s game on Thursday and was reminded of what she once had. The Tigers lifted the 2023 NCAA championship when the “Bayou Barbie” led the team to collegiate glory. Mulkey is now hoping she can replace Reese with arguably the best high school player in the US.

