WATCH: Caitlin Clark cannot contain her child-like excitement after being gifted heated gloves

Caitlin Clark is at the pinnacle of her popularity in her career so far. The Indiana Fever star entered the league as one of the heroes of women’s basketball and perhaps there is nothing she can’t have at this moment. However, the WNBA star still remains a simple soul and perhaps that is why the simplest things bring her joy.

Recently, the 2024 WNBA No. 1 was gifted heated gloves by an anonymous person and she couldn’t contain her childlike excitement. After opening the gift, without even realizing the specific feature of the glove, Clark cried in excitement, raising her hands with immense happiness.

Glooooooooves!”

Once Clark realized that these were electric heating gloves, she burst into another set of wild excitement, shouting:

“Heated gloves! Heated gloves! They are electric. They turn oooon!”

To see her getting excited about a thing as simple as gloves is very heartwarming. At this stage, she has unprecedented popularity in women’s sports and multimillion-dollar contracts. However, she has not let fame change her and perhaps that is one of her greatest achievements off the court.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever have played two preseason games so far before they start their regular season against the Connecticut Sun on May 14. In two preseason games, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

Caitlin Clark speaks about the challenges of being famous

From being arguably the greatest basketball player in college history to being the harbinger of a revolution in women’s basketball, Caitlin Clark’s success and fame are unprecedented. At just 22 years of age, Clark has seen success like never seen before.

To handle such fame with grace and humility is challenging, yet Clark has done an excellent job. However, to say that she treads with easy steps in this floodlight of media isn’t true at all. In “Full Court Press,” a four-part series of ESPN, that covers the life of Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice, Clark spoke about the challenges of fame.

"Hardest part about being Caitlin Clark, having to feel like you're always on. You just have bad days and there's days that you don't wanna talk to anyone, but somebody comes up to you and this is there 10 second interaction with you so you better smile and be kind,” Clark said.

"But at the same time you just want to be normal sometimes.”

Fame is hard to handle and there's no way to get around it. However, to her credit, Caitlin Clark has handled it incredibly better than it should have been expected from a 22-year-old. She interacts with fans and sometimes crosses the barrier to sign some autographs for her young fans.