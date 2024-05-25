WATCH: Cameron Brink knocks down half-court shot and brings out Cristiano Ronaldo iconic "SIUUU" celebration

LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink channeled her inner Cristiano Ronaldo after draining a half-court shot during practice ahead of their showdown with the Indiana Fever on Friday in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old second overall pick in 2024 WNBA Draft calmly knocked down the midcourt shot, sending her teammates in celebration. After hitting the shot, Brink did the 'SIUUU' celebration, made famous by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The celebration involves jumping and landing firmly on the ground with both arms pointing down and shouting "Siuuu." She put a little a twist in the end by doing a celebratory dance after.

Check out her shot and celebration below:

Expand Tweet

Cameron Brink and the Sparks were looking to make it back-to-back wins as they faced Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

They are coming off their first victory of the season, a 70-68 win over the Washington Mystics, on Tuesday after opening this season with two straight losses.

Late in the contest against the Mystics, former Stanford standout Brink came up big defensively. She thwarted Washington's bid to tie the game in the dying seconds with a block against Shakira Austin to preserve the win.

It capped an all-around game for her, finishing with four points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 30 minutes.

Cameron Brink gives WNBA veterans credit for allowing her to realize her dream

Cameron Brink expressed her gratitude towards the league veterans for paving the way for players like her to realize their professional basketball dreams.

The 6-foot-4 rookie forward has been steadily delivering for the LA Sparks, with 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

But while she is happy and excited to be doing her thing, the signifcance that WNBA veterans play in the overall scheme of things is not lost on her.

She acknowledged their contributions in her session on Podcast P with Paul George, saying by way of Sports Illustrated:

"I hope the vets know, [there's] so much respect from my end. It's because of them that we're here now."

Brink was selected second overall in this year's WNBA Draft after an illustrious collegiate career at Stanford. She averaged 14 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in her four years with the Cardinals.

She was an NCAA champion in 2021 and was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in her final year.

With the Sparks, Cameron Brink is expected to fortify the team's defense on the frontcourt and improve on its ninth-place finish last season with a 17-23 record.