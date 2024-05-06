“We spoiled you down south” - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese’s restaurant inquiry in Chi-Town

Angel Reese’s spectacular run with the LSU Tigers ended when they lost to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in this year’s March Madness. The “Bayou Barbie” declared a few days after the said Final Eight game that she would be turning pro. She expressed her readiness to jump into the WNBA after accomplishing “everything” she wanted to do in college.

It didn’t take long before Reese’s name was called in the WNBA Draft as she was one of the collegiate hoops’ biggest names. The Chicago Sky made her the seventh pick in the draft and teamed her up with SEC rival Kamilla Cardoso who was taken third. Both have already made their presence felt in the Sky’s preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

With the Sky not seeing action until Tuesday, which will be at home against the New York Liberty, Angel Reese craved something familiar. She went on X, formerly Twitter, to ask for a piece of culinary advice:

“what’s the best soul food in Chicago? *delivery only*”

Expand Tweet

Responses to the post came in waves:

“Soul food? We spoiled you down south! Hope you brought some seasoning with you!”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan offered probably the best Italian delight in Chicago:

“Well the best pizza is from @GiordanosPizza”

Another fan couldn’t resist making a joke:

“Doubt you make enough to afford delivery”

A third strongly recommended a place but not sure about the delivery:

“Probably Ednas on madison but i dont know if they deliver “

Two years at LSU must have meant soul food, an ethnic cuisine by African-Americans living in the southern parts of the US, was a staple. It has made an indelible mark that she is craving for it now that she’s in the Midwest. The suggestions, though, unsurprisingly detailed and helpful so she should eventually be able to satisfy her craving.

Angel Reese is adjusting to Chicago right away

When Angel Reese was taken by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, several Chicago natives immediately welcomed her. Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat icon who is from Windy City, posted his excitement on social media.

Reese has embraced the city and her new team with gusto, even changing her nickname from “Bayou Barbie” to “Chi Barbie.” She was also asked how she is looking forward to playing for the team with Kamilla Cardoso and the arrival of Caleb Williams for the Chicago Bears.

““We lit right now. We’re turning this city up”

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese is still craving soul food while Louisiana will always be a big part of her. But, Chicago’s her city now, and she’s all-in with what’s ahead of her in the WNBA.