“What is this???” - WNBA fans left baffled amid incorrect in-game graphic for Skylar Diggins-Smith’s college and height

Fans were puzzled over WNBA guard Skylar Diggins-Smith's college and height details on Saturday. During the TSN broadcast of the Seattle Storm versus the LA Sparks, Diggins-Smith's college was listed as South Carolina instead of Notre Dame.

The moment was shared by an X user (@Daeshae620), who was confused about how the TSN broadcast team could get that detail wrong. Additionally, the post garnered 62.7k views, resulting in several strong reactions from fans.

"What is this??? @WNBA lol." the fan posted.

Meanwhile, X user NY_KIA31#GAMETIME (@ny_kia31_sports) criticized the league for being unprepared.

"Yeah...this league is clearly not ready for all of the eyes that are on them right now. They've never had this much attention on them, and it shows."

"I'm glad someone caught this. When I saw I was like, 'WTF,'" another fan posted.

Originally, the WNBA veteran played four seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where she averaged 15.7 points (44.8% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range), 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

Following a successful college basketball career, Skylar Diggins-Smith entered the big leagues as the third overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Tulsa Shock, now known as the Dallas Wings. The five-foot-nine guard proceeded to play three seasons with the Shock and three with the Wings.

After her time in Dallas, Diggins-Smith was acquired by the Phoenix Mercury in a trade package that featured 2020 draft picks and a future first-round pick. Under her new team, she lasted three seasons and later signed a two-year contract with the Seattle Storm. Interestingly, she is envisioned to make a compelling tandem with 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike.

It wasn't only the university attended that the TSN broadcast got wrong, but also the information regarding her age, height and WNBA experience as well. Right now, Skylar Diggins-Smith is a 33-year-old and five-foot-nine athlete, who is playing in her 10th season in the league.

Skylar Diggins-Smith impresses in Seattle Storm debut after maternity leave from the WNBA

Skylar Diggins-Smith didn't mince her words when she talked about the challenging journey she went through after taking a maternity leave. She discussed her WNBA return, as per The Seattle Times' Percy Allen.

"It's been a long journey," Diggins-Smith said. "It's been two years almost. It's not easy coming back to this league. I feel like an old rookie being on this team just trying to learn the new system and trying to learn the new players and my new teammates. ... The team has given me a very warm welcome and made me feel very comfortable, and I really love that."

Before her 2024 preseason debut against the LA Sparks, the last time she appeared on the basketball court was back on Aug. 4, 2022, when she was still with the Phoenix Mercury. She had to leave for "personal reasons" and was sidelined for the rest of the season, leading to maternity leave for the 2023 WNBA season as she gave birth to her second child.

However, tensions started to mount up in Diggins-Smith's relationship with the Phoenix Mercury as the organization denied her access to the team's practice facility while she was on maternity leave, as per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

To go through a difficult experience while being sidelined from playing basketball, Diggins-Smith felt ecstatic about her fresh start under her new team, the Seattle Storm. She has bounced back from all the adversity and looks forward to reminding the league that she remains one of the best players right now.

During her preseason performance, she posted 14 points (5-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range), 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals.