When Will Sophie Cunningham Appear on "Good Morning America" Show? Check Date, Time and How To Watch

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is set to appear on &quot;Good Morning America&quot; on Monday. Cunningham's public profile has grown since joining the Fever last offseason via trade, especially after she defended Caitlin Clark. She even became the de facto enforcer of the Fever until she got hurt in August. In a post on her Instagram stories, Cunningham announced that she was in New York City, flying in for a cameo on &quot;Good Morning America.&quot; She will appear on Monday's episode, which is hosted by Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.&quot;I pulled out an all-nighter last night looking at houses,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;Flew out to New York because I'm going to be on 'Good Morning America' tomorrow at 8:30 Eastern Time. It's going to be like just three to four minutes, so if you're gonna blink, you'll miss me. Tune in if you want.&quot;Sophie Cunningham also ate a few dumplings on the video, trying out food in the Big Apple. Her appearance is scheduled for October 27, Monday, at 8:30 a.m. EST. It will air live on ABC and could also be watched via ABC.com. According to Fieldhouse Files' Scot Agness, Cunningham is one of the three guests for Monday's show. She is set to be joined by political journalist Jonathan Karl and cooking writer Vaughn Vreeland.Cunningham's profile continues to rise even after the WNBA season ended. She's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the month, though there's a potential lockout looming due to the failed negotiations of a new collective bargaining agreement. Sophie Cunningham wants to be a Victoria's Secret angelAfter Angel Reese made her runway debut on the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show earlier this month, Sophie Cunningham wants to follow in her footsteps. Cunningham shared in an episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast that being an &quot;angel&quot; is one of her dreams. &quot;Angel walked in it, she killed it,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;Like, absolutely killed it, and I texted my agents right away. I was like, &quot;Please, this has been a dream of mine since I've been like second grade. I always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret Angel.'&quot;Reese was joined by Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, becoming the first two athletes to get featured on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It will be interesting to see if Cunningham's agent can get her the gig for next year's show.