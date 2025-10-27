  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • When Will Sophie Cunningham Appear on "Good Morning America" Show? Check Date, Time and How To Watch

When Will Sophie Cunningham Appear on "Good Morning America" Show? Check Date, Time and How To Watch

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:33 GMT
When Will Sophie Cunningham Appear on &quot;Good Morning America&quot; Show? (Photo: IMAGN)
When Will Sophie Cunningham Appear on "Good Morning America" Show? (Photo: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is set to appear on "Good Morning America" on Monday. Cunningham's public profile has grown since joining the Fever last offseason via trade, especially after she defended Caitlin Clark. She even became the de facto enforcer of the Fever until she got hurt in August.

Ad

In a post on her Instagram stories, Cunningham announced that she was in New York City, flying in for a cameo on "Good Morning America." She will appear on Monday's episode, which is hosted by Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

"I pulled out an all-nighter last night looking at houses," Cunningham said. "Flew out to New York because I'm going to be on 'Good Morning America' tomorrow at 8:30 Eastern Time. It's going to be like just three to four minutes, so if you're gonna blink, you'll miss me. Tune in if you want."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sophie Cunningham also ate a few dumplings on the video, trying out food in the Big Apple. Her appearance is scheduled for October 27, Monday, at 8:30 a.m. EST. It will air live on ABC and could also be watched via ABC.com.

According to Fieldhouse Files' Scot Agness, Cunningham is one of the three guests for Monday's show. She is set to be joined by political journalist Jonathan Karl and cooking writer Vaughn Vreeland.

Ad

Cunningham's profile continues to rise even after the WNBA season ended. She's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the month, though there's a potential lockout looming due to the failed negotiations of a new collective bargaining agreement.

Sophie Cunningham wants to be a Victoria's Secret angel

After Angel Reese made her runway debut on the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show earlier this month, Sophie Cunningham wants to follow in her footsteps. Cunningham shared in an episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast that being an "angel" is one of her dreams.

Ad
"Angel walked in it, she killed it," Cunningham said. "Like, absolutely killed it, and I texted my agents right away. I was like, "Please, this has been a dream of mine since I've been like second grade. I always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret Angel.'"

Reese was joined by Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, becoming the first two athletes to get featured on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It will be interesting to see if Cunningham's agent can get her the gig for next year's show.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications