Where to watch the WNBA draft 2024? TV channel & online streaming options

The much-awaited 2024 WNBA draft is a few days away, taking place on Monday, April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York City. This is by far the most stacked draft class in the WNBA history. The arrival of top prospects like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Aaliyah Edwards in the professional ranks is highly anticipated by hoops fans.

2024 WNBA draft TV channel options and broadcast time

ESPN will air the 2024 WNBA draft on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can live stream the event on WNBA League Pass through the WNBA app. Subscription plans for the WNBA League are $34.99 per year and $2.99 per game on a single pass plan.

The WNBA app is available on IOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Mac & PC and Fire TV.

The depth of this year's class has WNBA teams scrambling for a position in the draft lottery in the hopes of landing top talent and improving their roster. While most of the teams in the draft lottery are playoff contenders, some are rebuilding to get a crack at a spot in the postseason.

This year's WNBA draft will be worth checking out. While tickets are already sold out at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, fans can still catch the event on TV and streaming services to keep tabs on the teams' draft selections.

WNBA bound Caitlin Clark reacts to record-breaking NCAA women's basketball national championship

ESPN PR announced on Tuesday via social media that this year's NCAA national championship match was the most-watched basketball game (men's or women's, college or pro) since 2019. The match between Iowa and South Carolina in a battle for NCAA supremacy garnered 18.7 million viewers on ABC and ESPN.

It was also the most-watched sporting event, excluding American Football and the Olympics, since 2019.

Caitlin Clark, the top prospect in the WNBA draft, took to X (formerly Twitter) following the announcement of the record-breaking sporting event.

"18.7 MILLION [with fire emoji]," Clark tweeted.

It also didn't take long for the WNBA to respond to the news.

"This is HUGE [with hands up icon]. Let's continue growing the game!"

WNBA, TNT Sports expands TV broadcast of games in the UK and Ireland

The WNBA and TNT Sports announced on Tuesday a multi-year agreement to broadcast live at least 16 regular season games in the UK and Ireland. Per WNBA.com, The deal will also include the WNBA Playoffs, WNBA Finals and WNBA All-Star.

Aside from TNT Sports, WNBA regular season games will be streamed live on Discovery+ in the region starting May 15.