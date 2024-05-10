“Wish it started right after” - A'ja Wilson hoped for immediate action on $25 million chartered flights plan

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces know that defending their WNBA championship will be even tougher this year compared to last. Teams will be going after the Aces as they open their three-peat bid on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury. They will need every player on the team to step up and then with surprising help from the league itself.

Before this year’s draft, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the media that the league planned to have charter flights in 2024 and 2025. Delta will be the main provider of a service that will cost million per year. The plan will be implemented at the start of the regular season.

A'ja Wilson was asked on X, formerly Twitter, about her opinion regarding the launching of chartered flights over the next two years. The two-time MVP promptly answered:

“Wish it started right after the article came out”

WNBA teams who will travel in the season opener are reportedly still waiting for their flight details. The launch has been greeted with excitement unanimously by the teams, players and staff. It is a welcome change that could lead Becky Hammon's squad to complete a grand slam.

A'ja Wilson already commented about the plan before it was given the green light. The two-time champ noted the “whirlwind” growth of the league, particularly with the arrival of some highly-touted rookies this year. The presence of Caitlin Clark for the Indiana Fever has already forced the Las Vegas Aces to change venues for the showdown. From the Michelob Ultra, which has a 12,000 capacity, it will be played in the 20,000 seater T-Mobile Arena.

With the popularity of the WNBA and the players increasing, it only felt right to have a league-wide charter flight. The program will significantly help with security but it will also be a key part for rest and recovery. Players can get to their locations quickly and with less hassle which will help with rest and preparation. The Aces could maximize that to boost their quest for a third straight championship.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces will not get on a charter flight until late May

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will open the defense of their championship by hosting the Phoenix Mercury twice, the LA Sparks and the Indiana Fever. Their lone preseason game, which will be against the Puerto Rican women’s national team will also be in Sin City.

The Aces’ first game away from their fans will be on May 29 when they can finally avail of the WNBA’s charter flight to Minnesota to face the Lynx. From Minneapolis, they’ll continue their road swing with stops in Atlanta and Dallas.

The days of long lines in the airport, layovers and other hassles. In a long and competitive season, the charter flights could help A'ja Wilson and the Aces stay more fresh and end the year with a three-peat.