WNBA Expansion 2024: Owner, home court, price and other details about WNBA's first-ever international franchise

Earlier this year, news emerged that Toronto is the latest city to land a WNBA team. While the franchise is still two years away from making its debut, the preparations have already begun.

The newest expansion team was purchased by Kilmer Sports Ventures. They operate multiple franchises in Toronto, most notably the Raptors and Maple Leafs. Reports state that the ownership group paid $115 million for the WNBA team.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Kilmer Sports executive Larry Tanenbaum spoke on the league expanding to Toronto. This is a historic moment for the league, as this will be their first international franchise.

“Our Toronto sports franchises are thriving but, we have been missing one critical piece — women’s professional sports,” Tanenbaum told the AP. “The world is finally taking notice of something that’s been there all along — the immense talent, passion and competition in women’s sports. So, once again, I saw an opportunity and knew we were in the right place at the right time to bring Canada’s first WNBA team to Toronto. And now we have, making sports history.”

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto has been chosen as the venue where this new team will play their home games. However, once fully operational, the team is expected to play games all across Canada. Scotiabank Arena, where the Raptors play, has also been cited as a place where some games could be held.

Multiple stars show up for announcement of Toronto's WNBA expansion team

On Thursday morning, the WNBA held an official press conference to announce the expansion team in Toronto. Once up and running, it will be the league's 14th franchise.

With this being a monumental moment for the city and league, multiple stars made an appearance at the announcement. Among those spotted were Kyle Lowry, Masai Ujiri and hip-hop star Drake.

Lowry is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever put on a Toronto Raptors uniform. He spent nine years with the franchise, where he was beloved by fans for his hard-nosed style of play. Lowry was also among the key contributors for the 2019 team that delivered the franchise its first championship.

Ujiri is currently a key member of the Raptors organization, as he has held a position in the front office for over a decade now. As for Drake, the Toronto native is a known superfan of basketball.

Toronto's expansion team is set to make its debut during the 2026 season.