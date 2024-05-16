"Shooting free throws like Shaq": WNBA fans blast Angel Reese's free throw woes in debut against Wings 

College basketball sensation Angel Reese finally made her debut in the WNBA on Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings. However, it did not go to plan, and the Chicago Sky were defeated 87-79 by the Wings.

The former LSU star was visibly struggling to adjust to the pace and playstyle of her new team and the WNBA. She did show potential for the future by scoring 12 points, collecting eight rebounds, and dishing out an assist, however, Reese blew many chances from the free-throw line, leaving fans disappointed.

The Sky star went 2 of 8 from the free throw line and fans couldn't hold back their emotions.

"Angel Reese better get in the lab for them freethrows. Can’t leave points on the court in a close game," @ hw_roland said.

Other fans questioned if something was wrong with Reese's game.

"Angel Reese ain’t never missed 4 free throws," @PrettyGrlJu said.

"Angel Reese gotta get better at free throws," @ibrothagoat said.

Another set of fans trolled the former LSU star for her performance comparing her with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal for missing the free throws. Shaq and Angel both attended the LSU and the former was not very good at the charity line.

"Angel Reese shooting free throws like shaq must be an LSU thing," @Mal153809 said.

The Sky lost with an 8-point difference (87-79) and Reese making those free throws could have been a difference-maker.

The Wings, on the other hand, played excellent basketball. Arike Ogunbowale led the charts for the Dallas camp, scoring a game-high 25 points, collecting three rebounds and dishing out a massive seven assists. She was supported greatly by Teaira McCowen, who posted 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Chicago Sky coach's message for Angel Reese and the team

Chicago Sky's coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, attended a postgame conference after her team's loss. At the conference, she shared a message for Angel Reese and her team.

"Like for everybody it is a learning process. It's learning, they are learning and growing, know what they can do and know what they can't do. it is what it is, it's a learning process.

"Our girls went out and competed tonight, they competed. We just came up a little bity short because of the things we are learning down the stretch. You learn how to win and that's what we are, we're learining how to win."

Weatherspoon supported her players, highlighting their efforts in their disappointing loss. She remarked that her player competed till the very end, giving it their all.

She pointed out that winning is a learning process that can't be learned overnight, so her players are in the process of learning how to win. We will see if Chicago can pick itself up fast.