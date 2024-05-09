"Wow now I have to support Khloe Kardashian": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese bags unique Good American fashion campaign

Even if Angel Reese has yet to play a WNBA game in the 2024-25 season, the former LSU Tiger is turning heads with her latest moves. On Thursday, pictures of the 6-foot-3 forward endorsing the brand Good American took the internet by storm.

In the released images, Reese stars as the face of a new campaign by Good American, a clothing line dedicated to catering to women over 5-foot-10. As many fashionistas know, the denim line has Khloe Kardashian as one of its co-founders.

Expand Tweet

Creating a niche for tall women to shop for clothes without having a problem with sizing, a commenter on X tipped their hat to Kardashian for coming up with such an idea.

"Wow now I have to support Khloe Kardashian cause she made jeans for the actual tall girls and not just women that are 5’8-5’10," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some users thought that Angel Reese sporting Good American apparel was a match made in heaven, as the clothing brand selected the perfect face to lead its product line.

"Good marriage. Stay loyal Reese. If this is your life? Make sure your decisions are sound. Look at Beyoncé; she’s not catering to everyone," said Kairos313.

Expand Tweet

With the 2024 WNBA regular season starting in just a few days, many are admiring how Reese helped grow attention to women's basketball alongside Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Seeing Reese get to model a denim brand gives added excitement to the upcoming 2024 WNBA season.

"I look forward to watching her and playing her WNBA props for sure. This girl is tough and can play this game!!! Angel is going to excel in the WNBA," wrote sportsdar21.

"Never thought I would say 'I’m ready for WNBA season to start'," Frank Jagof posted.

More than basketball, a few X accounts are appreciating the journey of Angel Reese heading to the WNBA.

"We love seeing more #WNBA players expanding their brands, income streams. You go, ladies! #WBB," @PhoenixSuns2 wrote.

It seems having "Bayou Barbie" as a brand endorser is already working for Good American, as one user wanted to know how to purchase the brand's latest collection.

"Where’s the website for the jeans? I’m 6’ and definitely need that length," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese and Good American, a match made in heaven

After Angel Reese made her 2024 Met Gala appearance on Monday, the Chicago Sky rookie has become the image model for Good American. The selection of Reese to become the face of the product line was a no-brainer for company CEO and founder Emma Grede.

"We're so proud to have Angel as the face of our new campaign, as we introduce long inseams tailored for women 5'10" and up, empowering every woman to embrace her individuality and stand tall in her journey," Grede said. "As a brand rooted in inclusivity, we believe that all women deserve fashion that caters to their needs because style has no height limits."

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky begin their regular season on the road against the Dallas Wings on May 15. It will be just one of the two games playing that day, as the LA Sparks also host the Atlanta Dream.