"You never worked retail": Fever fans angered at Alyssa Thomas pinpointing negative aspect of WNBA fan culture 

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas aired his frustration on the current fan landscape in the WNBA after numerous incidents of heckling players during games.

During the media availability of players in the WNBA All-Star weekend on Friday, she explained how the current culture puts players at a disadvantage with regards to fans.

“I think our sports culture have (given) fans the freedom to say whatever they want to us. Unfortunately, there are a lot of nasty things that come with it. At the end of the day, we're here doing our jobs. They don't have people coming to their jobs saying these nasty things,” Thomas said before calling to protect players from these actions.

“We definitely have to protect players better. It’s unfortunate that it has come to this point. We are going to continue to speak up about it. We are just here to play basketball.”

However, fans, especially those who support the Indiana Fever, who some deem to be some of the rudest in the league, were quick to react to Thomas’s statement, downplaying her sentiments with comparisons about their line of work and others in different industries.

"You never worked retail," one tweeted.

Ken Swift @kenswift LINK You never worked retail

Tim Kegley @KegleyTim LINK Good thing she’s good at basketball cuz she wouldn’t be able to make it in retail lol

Comments Section @CandidCoverage LINK No one should be subjected to personal attacks that’s never okay. But let’s not ignore the reality: public platforms come with both praise & criticism. Athletes benefit from fan support, media coverage, endorsements, & influence that most people in regular jobs don’t get. When fans invest their time, money, and passion, they naturally feel entitled to express their opinions & that’s part of the dynamic. You can’t have the spotlight without the scrutiny. It’s not always fair, but it’s the trade-off that comes with the platform.

Other fans called Thomas out for also being a trash-talker on the court whenever she plays.

CCFC- @sohali2012 LINK Oh, really. The biggest trash talker cares about fans being nasty. Nobody more nasty than her.

AngelaY @angelayoho1 LINK My only take is welcome to world of professional sports & the more you grow that comes with it; especially when professional betting is allowed on games..

AK @Sudharsan_AK10 LINK This kinda expains why some players in the league are the real problem

Thomas was named to her sixth All-Star game this season after leading the Mercury to third place with a 15-7 record before the All-Star break. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.6 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals, becoming one of the best all-around players in the league.

She will play for Team Collier in the All-Star game against Team Clark, a team comprising the Fever’s star picks.

Alyssa Thomas gets candid on not being an All-Star starter

While she started the season impressively, Alyssa Thomas failed to make the cut among the All-Star starters this season. When asked if that motivates her, she had a straightforward answer.

“I think I’ve been so disrespected in my career that it doesn’t matter to me anymore. … An All-Star nod is an All-Star nod. I get to play no matter what, so it doesn’t really matter to me,” Thomas said.

Thomas has been considered one of the nominees for the WNBA season MVP before the All-Star break, causing confusion about her omission from the starters.

Nevertheless, Alyssa Thomas is expected to be one of the biggest stars in the game, alongside other popular players in the league.

