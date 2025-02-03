Phantom BC vs Mist BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 3 | Unrivaled 2025

The Phantom BC face the Mist BC on Monday for their second encounter in the Unrivaled 3x3 league's inaugural season. The Phantom are 1-0 against the Mist in their season series after they had clinched a 74-69 victory against them on Jan. 24.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at MediaPro Center in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Phantom BC vs Mist BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phantom BC roster

The Phantom Basketball Club is led by Sabrina Ionescu and features several dominant players on its roster.

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings)

Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury)

Katie Lou Samuelson (Indiana Fever)

Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)

Trending

They are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Satou Sabally (F) and Brittney Griner (C).

Guards Forwards Center Sabrina Ionescu Satou Sabally Brittney Griner Natasha Cloud Katie Lou Samuelson Marina Mabrey*

Mist BC roster

Meanwhile, the Mist Basketball Club is led by Breanna Stewart, a co-founder of the league, and boasts a balanced mix of experience, scorers and defensive players.

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

DiJonai Carrington (Connecticut Sun)

Courtney Vandersloot (New York Liberty)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Aaliyah Edwards (Washington Mystics)

Rickea Jackson (LA Sparks)

The Mist are expected to use a starting lineup of Breanna Stewart (F), Courtney Vandersloot (G) and Rickea Jackson (F).

Guards Forwards Courtney Vandersloot Breanna Stewart Jewell Loyd Rickea Jackson DiJonai Carrington* Aaliyah Edwards

DiJonai Carrington*

Phantom BC vs Mist BC: Preview

The Phantom BC tipped off the league with back-to-back losses before beating the Mist BC for their first win. Since then, they've gone back-and-forth to secure a 2-3 record and are tied with the Vinyl BC for third spot in the six-team league.

They are coming off a 75-63 win against the Rose BC on Friday, with Sabrina Ionescu leading them to victory with 32 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

Marina Mabrey is yet to debut for the Phantom, as she nirses a right calf injury sustained before the start of Unrivaled. Her participation in the upcoming matchup is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Mist BC debuted the season with four straight losses and are last in the league with a 1-4 record.

They beat the Vinyl BC 77-67 in their previous matchup on Saturday to clinch their first win in the league. Breanna Stewart led their victory effort with a double-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

DiJonai Carrington didn't play for the Mist in their previous game, as she's dealing with a leg injury. Her participation is questionable for Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback