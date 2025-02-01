Sabrina Ionescu Stats Tonight: How did Phantom BC superstar fare against Angel Rees-led Rose BC in Unrivaled? (Jan. 31)

After missing the second week of the 2025 Unrivaled season, Sabrina Ionescu returned to action tonight as her Phantom BC took on Rose BC. Both teams had a 1-3 record entering this game and were keen to beat each other to improve to 2-3. Otherwise, the picture would look more complex to whoever dropped this game.

Ionescu returned to action on a strong note, leading both teams in scoring at halftime and leading her squad to a 42-36 win after two quarters.

The game started with the former No. 1 overall pick grabbing several rebounds and dishing assists. Her first score of the game came at 6:22 in the second quarter, giving Phantom a 21-19 lead. As soon as the basket opened, she continued making shots and adding more rebounds to her account.

Sabrina Ionescu finished the first half with 13 points on 5-from-8 from the field, including 3-from-4 from deep. She added five rebounds.

Ionescu added 11 points in the third quarter, entering the final period with 24 while shooting 8-from-14 from the field and 5-from-8 from deep. She made a little bit of everything, adding more rebounds and assists to her account.

Sabrina led her team to the promised land with a terrific performance. After the winning score was set at 75, she added eight points in the fourth quarter. Although she didn't score the game-winning shot, she still put her team in a privileged position to take this win and start a good run.

The New York Liberty star made the most of her 19 minutes, dropping 32 points on the way to a commanding 75-63 win over the struggling Rose.

Check out her stats below.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Sabrina Ionescu 32 9 8 0 2 3

Why didn't Sabrina Ionescu play for Phantom in Week 2?

Sabrina Ionescu's absence last week was a hot topic around Unrivaled, more so after she was spotted in Paris days before her team was set to return to the court. She was listed as out for the two games due to personal reasons, joining Marina Mabrey as the only two unavailable players.

The reason Ionescu was nowhere to be found is that she had committed to appear at different events and couldn't call them off after joining Unrivaled. She thanked the organization for being understanding and accommodating with her situation while admitting she wasn't going to be a full-time participant in the young league.

Her impact was felt today, as Phantom dominated Rose with the WNBA champion playing at a high level.

