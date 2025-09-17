Sophie Cunningham gave a heartfelt shoutout to Indiana Fever rookie Makayla Timpson after the team’s Game 2 win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Timpson, who is on a three-year, $217,640 contract, lit up Gainbridge Fieldhouse with her physicality in the paint, finishing a tough layup.In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, the Fever rookie received the ball in the paint and went to work. She outmuscled her defender and scored through contact, leaving her injured teammates Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and others hyped and electrified. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCunningham made it a point to shine the spotlight on Timpson after she delivered a stellar performance in limited minutes. The injured Fever star shared a post highlighting the rookie’s viral play on her Instagram story and added a heartfelt one-word caption.&quot;Rook,&quot; Cunningham wrote along with an emotional emoji.Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)Makayla Timpson also earned high praise from coach Stephanie White after delivering the best postseason performance of her young career. In her postgame locker room speech, White declared, &quot;KK, way to be ready,&quot; prompting thunderous applause from every Fever player in the room.Makayla Timpson stats vs. Atlanta Dream in Game 2Makayla Timpson was the first player off the bench for the Indiana Fever in their do-or-die Game 2 matchup against the Atlanta Dream. Coach Stephanie White trusted the rookie to help counter the opponents’ physicality, particularly in the paint.Timpson rewarded that trust in the best way possible, showing no signs of being overwhelmed by the moment. In just 10 minutes, she scored nine points on a perfect 3 of 3 shooting from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, while also grabbing three rebounds and providing a crucial spark off the bench.The Fever will need a similar performance from the rookie in Game 3 if they hope to advance to the next round. The good news is that Timpson has proven time and again that she is more than capable of executing her role to perfection.