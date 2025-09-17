  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • Sophie Cunningham puts spotlight on $217,640 rookie with heartfelt public shoutout: "Rook"

Sophie Cunningham puts spotlight on $217,640 rookie with heartfelt public shoutout: "Rook"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:54 GMT
Sophie Cunningham puts spotlight on $217,640 rookie Makayla Timpson with heartfelt public shoutout: &quot;Rook&quot; (Image Credit: Getty)
Sophie Cunningham puts spotlight on $217,640 rookie Makayla Timpson with heartfelt public shoutout: "Rook" (Image Credit: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham gave a heartfelt shoutout to Indiana Fever rookie Makayla Timpson after the team’s Game 2 win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Timpson, who is on a three-year, $217,640 contract, lit up Gainbridge Fieldhouse with her physicality in the paint, finishing a tough layup.

Ad

In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, the Fever rookie received the ball in the paint and went to work. She outmuscled her defender and scored through contact, leaving her injured teammates Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and others hyped and electrified.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cunningham made it a point to shine the spotlight on Timpson after she delivered a stellar performance in limited minutes. The injured Fever star shared a post highlighting the rookie’s viral play on her Instagram story and added a heartfelt one-word caption.

"Rook," Cunningham wrote along with an emotional emoji.
Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)
Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)

Makayla Timpson also earned high praise from coach Stephanie White after delivering the best postseason performance of her young career. In her postgame locker room speech, White declared, "KK, way to be ready," prompting thunderous applause from every Fever player in the room.

Ad

Makayla Timpson stats vs. Atlanta Dream in Game 2

Makayla Timpson was the first player off the bench for the Indiana Fever in their do-or-die Game 2 matchup against the Atlanta Dream. Coach Stephanie White trusted the rookie to help counter the opponents’ physicality, particularly in the paint.

Ad

Timpson rewarded that trust in the best way possible, showing no signs of being overwhelmed by the moment. In just 10 minutes, she scored nine points on a perfect 3 of 3 shooting from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, while also grabbing three rebounds and providing a crucial spark off the bench.

The Fever will need a similar performance from the rookie in Game 3 if they hope to advance to the next round. The good news is that Timpson has proven time and again that she is more than capable of executing her role to perfection.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications