Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 3 | Unrivaled 2025

The Vinyl BC and Lunar Owls BC face each other on Monday for their second encounter in the Unrivaled 3x3 league. The Lunar Owls beat the Vinyl 67-57 on Jan. 27.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST at MediaPro Center in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Preview and Prediction

Led by Arike Ogunbowale, the Vinyl Basketball Club debuted in the league with back-to-back wins. Since then, they've lost three straight games and are tied with the Phantom BC for third spot in the six-team league, with a 2-3 record.

The Vinyl BC are coming off a 77-67 loss to the Mist BC on Satuday, with Dearica Hamby leading their losing effort with a double-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and a steal. Rhyne Howard added 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls Basketball Club are led by Napheesa Collier, a co-founder of Unrivaled, going unbeaten in the league, leading the standings with a 5-0 record.

They are coming off a 75-73 victory against the Laces BC on Friday, with Collier leading them their victory charge with 26 points, seven rebounds, one steal and a block. Allisha Gray added 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block, while Skylar Diggins-Smith made the pair of clutch free-throws to secure the win.

The Lunar Owls will be without Cameron Brink for the upcoming matchup, as she's still recovering from a torn ACL injury sustained during her rookie WNBA season.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC predicted starting lineups

The Vinyl are expected to use a starting lineup of Arike Ogubowale (G), Rhyne Howard (G/F) and Dearica Hamby (F).

Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls are expected to use a starting lineup of Napheesa Collier (F), Skylar Diggins-Smith (G) and Allisha Gray (G/F).

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC prediction

The last time the two teams faced each other, the Vinyl BC had Dearica Hamby listed as out. However, given the momentum of the Lunar Owls, they are expected to continue their winning streak against the struggling Vinyl on Monday.

