NRG Esports vs Giants Gaming - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 started on February 13, 2023. The tournament has 32 teams: 10 from the three international leagues and two invited teams from China. LOCK//IN follows a single elimination format, which makes each match in the event extremely high-stakes.

The teams have been divided into two groups of 16, Alpha and Omega, from where each team will qualify to play the grand final for a chance to win the $100,000 prize and an extra seat for their region in this year's Masters.

Day 1-3 hosted the first round of matches in the Alpha Bracket, where the eight quarterfinalists have been shortlisted. Day 4 will host two of these match-ups.

The first match of Day 4 of VCT LOCK//IN is between NA's NRG Esports and EMEA's Giants Gaming. Here's everything you need to know before diving into the game.

NRG vs Giants Gaming at VCT LOCK//IN - Who will win the first quarterfinal in the Alpha Bracket?

Predictions

NRG Esports is playing with the core of the erstwhile OpTic Gaming in addition to s0m and ardiis. ardiis about as close as a replacement for yay can get, but there was a lot of doubt regarding how s0m would fill Marved's place on the team. His performance last day should put an end to that for good.

Giants Gaming is a team made of great players from across Europe. Their win-condition, for the most part, is whether or not nukkye turns up strong on the server on game day. That is, not to discount the worthiness of the rest of the squad in any way, but to highlight that nukkye has the power to carry games single-handedly.

Giants Gaming is an excellent team, but NRG has the more balanced team, with four out of five players on the roster having one international title. NRG is also one of the best teams coming into VCT LOCK//IN. Moreover, they also have more experience playing in high-pressure environments, so this match is more likely to go NRG's way.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not played against each other before this.

Recent results

NRG esports played the very first game of VCT LOCK//IN against KOI. They had difficulty keeping up with KOI in the first half of map-one, Icebox. However, they got their game together to make a comeback and win the Icebox match.

After that, game NRG found their footing and won the second map and, thereby, the series.

Giants Gaming went up against DetonatioN FocusMe on Day 1 of the tournament. They came out on top in a decisive 2-0 victory beating DFM 13-4 on Haven and 13-7 on Icebox.

Potential line-ups

NRG @NRGgg



NRG Esports

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Mehta Austin "crashies" Roberts

Roberts Victor "Victor" Wong

Wong Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Svarenieks Sam "s0m" Oh

Oh Chet "Chet" Singh (Head Coach)

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Peltokangas Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Chmieliauskas Emir "rhyme" Muminovic

Muminovic Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin

Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Mesheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch

You can watch the match live on the official Twitch channel of VALORANT and the official YouTube Channel of Valorant Champions Tour. You can also catch the match on watch parties hosted by your favorite streamers.

NRG Esports will take on Giants Gaming in their VCT LOCK//IN match on February 17, 2023, from 9:00 am PST / 6:00 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST.

