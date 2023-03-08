Overwatch 2 Season 3 mid-season patch: Changes for Orissa, Roadhog, Hanzo, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 3 has been going strong with a new map, the Antarctic Peninsula, and many other tweaks alongside the map pool addition. Fans are eagerly waiting for Blizzard to push for more exciting updates to the title.

The recent skin announcements have hyped the playerbase after surprising collaborations with anime like One-Punch Man. As the competitive aspect of the 5v5 Hero-shooter continues to progress, Blizzard has deployed a mid-season patch for Season 3 that encompasses tweaks for many Heroes in Overwatch 2.

This article will list all the Hero tweaks included in the mid-season patch.

All Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 3 mid-season patch

The 5v5 meta for Overwatch 2 has been going well so far. Players are happy that Blizzard also took the initiative to tweak some of the problems in the sequel. With every update, the developers focus on fixing some of the title's core issues while making the competitive experience significantly better than with previous updates.

With the current Hero composition in Overwatch 2, some players often see nerfs or buffs made to their kit. The Season 3 Hero changes included in the mid-season patch are as follows:

Tank

Orisa:

Terra Surge can now be interrupted by Hack

Ramattra:

Using Annihilation while in Nemesis Form refreshes your bonus armor

Roadhog:

Chain Hook cooldown now starts when the ability ends instead of at the start

Chain Hook cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds

Wrecking Ball:

Grappling Hook: Added a timeout indicator for Grappling Claw located above the ability icon

Minefield: Minefield arming time increased from 1 to 1.25 seconds

Zarya:

The shared cooldown for Particle Barrier and Projected Barrier reduced from 11 to 10 seconds

Damage

Ashe:

B.O.B: B.O.B. now prefers to shoot at enemy targets that Ashe damages with her rifle

Hanzo:

Lunge: Lunge cooldown decreased from 5 to 4 seconds

Mei:

Blizzard: Blizzard ultimate cast time reduced from 0.5 to 0.4 seconds

Pharah:

Jump Jet movement is now influenced by directional inputs

Sojourn:

Torso hit volume width increased by 20%

Support

Baptiste:

Immortality Field: Immortality Field minimum health threshold increased from 10 to 25%

What other changes will the mid-season patch bring?

The aforementioned changes will likely affect the playing style for certain Heroes in Overwatch 2. However, players will likely adapt to it faster, and it will help improve the title's meta. Blizzard has been consistent through their past updates as they try to fix some major issues pointed out by the community in the competitive playlist.

Alongside the Hero changes, the mid-season patch also introduced many bug fixes and competitive and general updates to the game.

The collaborative skins for Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man are also live with the March 7, 2023 mid-season update that features Mumen Rider - Soldier: 76, Saitama - Doomfist, Terrible Tornado - Kiriko, and Genos - Genji skins. The aforementioned skins can be availed from the in-game shop.

The developers have promised more competitive updates in the future as the sequel to their legendary predecessor continues to grow in the industry.

