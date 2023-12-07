Paper Rex vs FULL SENSE - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, livestream details, and more

AfreecaTV has organized a Valorant League as part of the OFF//SEASON in the Pacific region. The tournament kicked off on December 5, 2023, and will go on till December 8, 2023. The first round features two double-elimination group-stage brackets, each consisting of four teams. These will send forward four teams, who will play each other in a single-elimination format for the grand prize of US$25,000.

The second match of Day 3, the first elimination game of the tournament, will be played between Paper Rex and FULL SENSE. This article tells you everything you need to know about the match.

PRX vs FULL SENSE: Who will win the group stage elimination matchup of the AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

Paper Rex is a team that has played together for more than two years. They recently signed Monyet, adding even more firepower to the already stacked squad. Jinggg is also part of their starting five at the moment.

FULL SENSE, on the other hand, is a team of players who have seen success in regional Valorant tournaments but nothing compared to their opponents in today's fixture. Even the addition of Sushiboys and foxz from Talon Esports is unlikely to turn the tides of this match in their favor unless they have really innovative strategies.

All things considered, Paper Rex is strongly favored to win this match.

Head-to-head

Paper Rex and FULL SENSE clashed for the last time in 2021. Since then, their paths haven't crossed. Since they fielded starkly different rosters back then, it would be inappropriate to take into consideration those results.

However, for numbers' sake, they faced each other thrice: one match ended in favor of each team, and the remaining one ended in a draw.

Recent results

Of the last five matches played by Paper Rex, they won three and lost two. One of the losses was against Evil Geniuses in the Valorant Champions 2023 grand finals. The latest loss was in this tournament against the newly compiled Sentinels squad.

FULL Sense won only two of their last five matches. The victories were against Talon Esports and XERXIA Esports, while the losses were against Team NKT, Talon, and, most recently, DRX.

Team lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee (IGL)

Rusyaidee (IGL) Ilya "something" Petrov

Petrov Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha

Nugraha Alex "alecks" Salle (Head Coach)

FULL SENSE

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Ngamsaard Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

Nakchain Thanyathon "Leviathan" Nakmee

Nakmee Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol

Rattanasukol Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Subsiriroj Pee "Dojayut" Yut (Head Coach)

Where to watch

The only way to watch this Valorant match live is to tune in to AfreecaTV. Paper Rex will take on FULL SENSE on December 7, 2023, at 2 am PST / 11 am CET / 1:30 pm IST / 7 pm JST.

