Valorant Premier Stage V25A1 map pool and schedule leaked

Valorant Premier Stage V25A1 is reportedly scheduled to go live in the third week of January 2025. The entire map pool and schedule for the upcoming in-game tournament phase was leaked and showcased in an X post by @VALORANTLeaksEN. However, Riot Games has not revealed any information about it at the time of writing this article. The highlighted dates and maps may change as the final decision-making power lies with the publisher.

Valorant Premier Stage V25A1, like the previous in-game event, will feature a cluster of matches for the community to participate. The final phase of this tournament will be hosted as a "Playoffs" stage and pave the path for teams to compete in the largest international championship for Riot’s popular shooter title.

This article will highlight the possible schedule and maps for Valorant Premier Stage V25A1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Valorant Premier Stage V25A1 reported to begin in mid-January 2025

Valorant Premier Stage V25A1 will introduce a whole new path for enthusiasts and provide hardcore gamers with an opportunity to play against top-tier professionals in the league. However, the journey is filled with multiple obstacles as teams would need to first compete in the in-game tournament and secure a spot in the regionals. Once that is done, players would need to climb the ladder and emerge victorious in the international matches.

The leaked information suggests that the Valorant Premier Stage V25A1 will kickstart on January 15, 2025, while being hosted on the map Split. The phase will reportedly end on January 19, 2025.

The in-game tournament would be apparently held over se weeks. Each week is expected to feature the following maps:

Split

Haven

Fracture

Lotus

Pearl

Bind

Abyss

The final week for the tournament is supposedly concluding on March 1, 2025. The Playoffs will reportedly take place on March 2, 2024, solidifying the position of each participant in the leaderboard.

It is important to note that the Valorant Premier Stage V25A1 will have separate queue windows for different regions. You will need to boot up the game and visit the Premier tab to receive information about your zone and schedule. It is mandatory to queue up only during this time as the Premier matchmaking will be disabled once the queue windows are over.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Valorant website for patch notes and information since this information has not been confirmed by the publisher or any of the developers.

