AD vs SCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Volleyball Men's Club World Championship – December 8, 2023

The Ahmedabad Defenders (AD) and Sir Sicoma Perugia (SCP) will lock horns in the sixth match of Volleyball Men's Club World Championship 2023 on Friday, December 8. The Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Ahmedabad, led by Appavu Muthusamy, started the competition on a disastrous note, losing to the Itambe Minas. The Defenders, who became the first side from India to make it to the campaign, lost 22-25, 23-25, 19-25 to last year’s semi-finalists.

Outside hitter Amit Gulia is one of the players to watch out for as he amassed 12 points (12 kills and one serve) in the opening game. He will be key as this is a do-or-die game for Ahmedabad and a big win might guarantee them a spot in the knockouts.

On the other hand, reigning champions Sicoma Perugia started their competition on a winning note, beating the Minas. They bagged a straight win (25-18, 26-24 and 25-22) in consecutive sets.

Outside hitter Semeniuk Kamil accumulated 11 points (eight attacks, one kill and two serves), the highest for Perugia in the game. Alongside him, middle blocker Flavio Resende bagged nine points (six attacks, three kills).

They will start this encounter as strong favorites.

Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia, Match 6, Volleyball Men's Club World Championship 2023

Date & Time: December 8, 2023, at 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

AD vs SCP Squads to choose from

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu (c), Ukkrapandian Mohan, Tamilvanan Srikanth, Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Max Senica (overseas), Amit Gulia, Azmath Ullah, Santosh Sahaya Anothoni Raj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Ashwal Rai, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Srajan Shetty, Parth Patel, Manoj Manjunatha, Angamuthu.

Sir Sicoma Perugia

Davide Candellaro, Tim Held, Simeone Giannelli, Jesus Herrera, Alessandro Toscani, Wilfredo Leon (c), Wassim Ben, Sebastian Sole, Massimo Colaci, Flavio Resende, Kamil Semeniuk, Oleh Plotnytskyi, Roberto Russo, Gregor Ropret, Ben Tara.

AD vs SCP Probable Starting Lineup

Ahmedabad Defenders

Angamuthu, Manoj Manjunatha, Amit Gulia, Ashwal Rai, Max Senica, Ramanathan Ramamoorthy

Sir Sicoma Perugia

Ben Tara, Sebastian Sole, Kamil Semeniuk, Oleh Plotnytskyi, Flavio Resende, Simeone Giannelli, Massimo Colaci

AD vs SCP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Volleyball Men's Club World Championship)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Simeone Giannelli, Sebastian Sole, Manoj Manjunatha, Kamil Semeniuk, Ben Tara

Captain: Kamil Semeniuk | Vice-Captain: Sebastian Sole

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Simeone Giannelli, Flavio Resende, Ashwal Rai, Kamil Semeniuk, Ben Tara

Captain: Flavio Resende | Vice-Captain: Ben Tara