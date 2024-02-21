BLR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Today's match predicted playing 6s for Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors Prime Volleyball League 2024, Match 10

Bengaluru Torpedoes will be up against the Mumbai Meteors in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, February 21.

After a winning start, the Bengaluru Torpedoes failed to keep their winning momentum as they were thrashed by the Delhi Toofans 3-0 in a one-sided game. With this disappointing loss, the Torpedoes have slipped to sixth place in the points table with two points and a score difference of -1.

Mumbai Meteors also have a similar story, as they suffered a 2-3 defeat against the Hyderabad Black Hawks after winning their opening game of the tournament.

The Meteors are currently placed one place above their rivals in fifth place with two points and a score difference of +0. Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next game.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors, Match 10

Date & Time: February 21, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Ibin Jose, Paulo Lamounier, Vyshak Renjith, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Jishnu PV, Muhammed Iqbal TN, Mujeeb Mc, Srajan Shetty, Mannat Chaudhary, Nisam Muhammed, Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Tanish Chaudhary, and Thomas Heptinstall.

Mumbai Meteors

Christian Sotnikov, Shubham Chaudhary, Aravindhan, Vipul Kumar, Darshan Gowda, Hector Mata, Karthik Madhu, Saurabh Maan, Shameemudheen A, Ajith Chandran, Amit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mritunjoy Mahanta, and Suryansh Tomar.

Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, Srajan Shetty, Thomas Heptinstall, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, and Paulo Lamounier.

Mumbai Meteors

Hector Mata, Aravindhan S, Saurabh Maan, Amit Singh, Shubham Chaudhary, Hardeep Singh, and Ajith Chandran.

BLR vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Aravindhan S, Saurabh Maan, Amit Singh, Shubham Chaudhary, and Sethu TR.

Captain: Amit Singh, Vice-Captain: Shubham Chaudhary

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Aravindhan S, Saurabh Maan, Amit Singh, Shubham Chaudhary, and Sethu TR.

Captain: Shubham Chaudhary, Vice-Captain: Saurabh Maan