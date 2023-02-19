KOL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 20th, 2023

Kolkata Thunderbolts will lock horns with Mumbai Meteors in the 18th game of the Prime Volleyball League 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday (February 20).

Calicut Heroes ended the unbeaten run of Kolkata Thunderbolts, as the defending champions lost their first game of the tournament 3-2 in a nail-biting thriller. With the close defeat, they have slipped to second in the points table with six points and a point ratio of 1.121.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors succumbed to their second straight loss of the tournament following a humiliating 4-1 loss against Ahmedabad Defenders in their previous outing. With the huge loss, they have slipped to sixth in the standings with just three points and a point ratio of 0.955.

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors

Date & Time: February 20, 2023; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway

Probable Playing 6s

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik Madhu, Anu James, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hardeep Singh

KOL vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ratheesh CK, Rahul K, Cody Caldwell, Karthik Madhu, Janshad U, Ashwal Rai

Captain: Rahul K Vice-Captain: Ashwal Rai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Cody Caldwell, Karthik Madhu, Janshad U, Anu James

Captain: Cody Caldwell Vice-Captain: Hari Prasad B S

