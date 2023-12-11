NCAA Volleyball Championships Final Four: Teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The NCAA Volleyball regionals are done and dusted, and the semifinals are beckoning. After some intense action and nerve-wracking matches, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Pittsburgh Panthers, Texas Longhorns, and Wisconsin Badgers are the four teams through to the semifinals.

The Cornhuskers, who have won five previous championships, will face the Panthers in what promises to be a thrilling match. The Pitts are making their third consecutive semifinal appearance, but are yet to make it to the final in an NCAA Volleyball Championships.

The two teams last battled each other in 2021 in an NCAA final-four encounter, where Nebraska emerged victorious. Coming into this match, the Huskers are once again the favorites for the win, having done a splendid job all season with only one loss to speak of.

Meanwhile, Texas Longhorns, the defending champions, certainly look intimidating going into their semifinals against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Longhorns have been the team behind a major upset this season, taking down No. 1 seed Stanford on their homecourt in California.

On the other hand, the Badgers are the favorites to win the title, with the likes of Big Ten Player of the Week, Sarah Franklin, repping their side. Wisconsin last won the NCAA Volleyball Championships in 2021 and will be eager to reclaim their title.

NCAA Volleyball Championships Final Four Schedule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers vs the Pittsburgh Panther is the first of the two semifinals, and is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 14, at 7 pm ET.

Following them on court will be the Texas Longhorns and Wisconsin Badgers, who will get down to business at around 9:30 pm ET.

Schedule

Semifinals 1: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Pittsburgh Panthers - 7 pm ET on December 14

Semifinals 2: Texas Longhorns vs Wisconsin Badgers - 9:30 pm ET (est.) on December 14

NCAA Volleyball Championships Final Four: Where to watch

Fans keen to catch up with the matches of the final four live can head down to the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, which will host both the semifinals and final. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the official NCAA website.

For those who can't make it to the Amalie Arena to catch the action can avail a televised stream of the matches on ESPN, and the ESPN app. Matches will also be available on Fubo, which offers users a free trial.