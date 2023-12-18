"Absolutely dominated a Nebraska team that's been one of the best" - Fans react to Texas Longhorns winning NCAA Volleyball Championships

Sunday, December 17, will certainly be a memorable day for the Texas Longhorns, as they stormed to victory in the NCAA Volleyball Championships. This is the first time the team has claimed back-to-back titles, further solidifying their status as one of America's best volleyball programs.

The finals, which took place in the Amalie Arena of Florida, had a record 19,727 people attending to watch the Longhorns battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers for glory. This marks the first time that Texas has gotten the better of Nebraska in three championship meetings.

The Longhorns maintained the perfect attack throughout their game, sending the Huskers scrambling for points. While the first two sets were close contests, Texas eventually sealed the deal 25-22, 25-24, 25-11, creating history in the process.

Fans were left in absolute awe of the Texas Longhorns, and quickly took to social media to express their excitement. One user of X (formerly Twitter) said,

"Texas didn't just sweep the Volleyball National Championship, they absolutely dominated a Nebraska team that's been one of the best in recent memory. They could become the first school to win both Volleyball and Football in the same season since 2003 USC. "

While another chimed in to add,

"SO PROUD! Cannot express how happy and excited I am for this team!!! It has been so amazing to watch this team grow and flourish this year! BACK-TO-BACK! HOOK EM 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾"

Here are some of the other best reactions to the Longhorns' victory.

Texas Longhorns: Glory at the end of an uncertain season

For the Texas Longhorns, who were the underdogs going into this match, this victory adds the finishing touches of perfection to a somewhat shaky season. The team started their NCAA Volleyball Championships campaign with three losses in eight matches in the earlier stages, before dismantling top seeds Stanford Cardinals on their home court.

Going into the semifinal, the team was up against the Wisconsin Badgers, formidable opponents who were favorites to win the championship. Texas had a difficult outing against Wisconsin but pulled through 3-1 to set up the summit clash against Nebraska.

The championship match was everything the Texas Longhorns could have hoped for, with a near-perfect game on their end.