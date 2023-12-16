Texas Longhorns and Nebraska Cornhuskers will lock horns in the final of the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Championships at Amalie Arena in Florida.

The Cornhuskers have been on a winning spree, having dominated the Missouri Tigers, Georgia Tech, and the LIU (Long Island University) women's volleyball team with a scoreline of 3-0. They also defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks with a score of 3-1 in the Elite Eight match. The Huskers defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 3-0 to advance to the final.

The Longhorns outperformed all teams they battled against in the previous rounds. They defeated the SMU Mustangs with a commanding score of 3-0, the Tennessee Volunteers with a 3-2, and the Stanford Cardinal with a 3-1 score in the initial rounds. The team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 3-1 to enter the final.

A look at Texas Longhorns and Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Championship journey so far

Nebraska Cornhuskers will face Texas Longhorns in Tampa for the finals.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have lifted the NCAA Volleyball Champions title five times so far, including in 1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, and 2017. While they won the first national championship under coach Terry Pettit in Amherst, while the next four championships came during John Cook's tenure.

The Texas Longhorns have won the title three times so far, including in 1988 under coach Mick Haley. The next two titles came in 2012, and 2022 under the guidance of coach Jerritt Elliott. In 2012, the team defeated the Oregon Ducks 3-0, and in 2022, they dominated the Louisville Cardinal 3-0 to clinch the title.

With the Huskers making their appearance in the final for the sixth time and the Longhorns for the second consecutive time, the final promises to be a nail-biting one. The Huskers have so far made 11 championship appearances and won five national titles, whereas the Longhorns will make their ninth appearance battling for the title.

The two teams faced each other to lift the trophy in the 1995 and 2015 finals, with the Cornhuskers sweeping both finals.

When are where to watch the NCAA Volleyball Championships 2023 Final: Texas Longhorns vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Texas Longhorns vs Nebraska Cornhuskers final is scheduled for Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 3 pm ET.

The battle for the crown will be broadcast live on ABC TV channel. The fans can also watch the action live on Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.